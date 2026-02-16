Netflix Fans Are Finally Getting All 4 Jurassic World Movies Very Soon

There’s an incoming gift for all the Jurassic World fans out there—all four of the films will soon be available to stream on Netflix, something that hasn’t happened since the first of the Jurassic Park reboots began streaming. And yes, we did come armed with a list for how to watch every bit of Jurassic Park IP in chronological order—including Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, in case you want to fit those in as well (which are also on Netflix).

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be streaming on Netflix for the first time on February 28th. The other three Jurassic World films, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion, will join Rebirth on the platform only a few days later, on March 1st and 2nd, rounding out the reboot collection. The first three films, however, will be on other platforms.

How Do the Jurassic World Films Rank?

The first Jurassic Park movie will always be lauded as the best—and for good reason. Beyond CGI that was ahead of its time, the practical effects were hands down some of the best work ever done in the industry, as well as incredible performances by a stacked cast that featured names like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. While based on the book by Michael Crichton, the film was a totally different story, and one that came to stand on its own, paving the way for all of the future Jurassic Park and Jurassic World projects.

Within the Jurassic World films, you won’t find that most people agree. But there is a decent amount of conjecture that Rebirth is actually the best, followed byJurassic World, Dominion, and then Fallen Kingdom. When comparing the World reboot to the original Park series, though, fans have much stronger opinions. “Jurassic World had some kind of new potential to it—maybe it was just the many ways CGI could make more compelling environments and park stuff that simply wasn’t feasible in 1993, and that was enough to make it a compelling idea, but these f*cking things are just inevitably chasing their own tails and getting less and less interesting,” says one fan.

And that is the biggest criticism of the newer films. Though it’s easily countered by the fact that movies featuring dinosaurs will never not possess at least some degree of cool factor. At their core, though, Jurassic Park is meant to be a story of corporate magical thinking smashing headfirst into chaos theory—something that won’t bend or break no matter how much money you throw at it. And with Rebirth, we finally have a film that feels like it’s getting back to that original message. Also, some really, really cool dinosaurs.

Will you be binging the Jurassic World films once they're all available to stream?