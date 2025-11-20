Netflix’s Fan-Favorite Franchise Spinoff Returns (But There’s Bad News for Fans)

Netflix subscribers can now binge-watch a new season of one of the streamer’s best franchise spin-offs – but it’s not all good news for fans. The streaming giant has been stocking its content library with fresh titles all month long, bringing subscribers plenty of new-to-Netflix TV shows and movies to stream. Less than a year after a hit Netflix original series based on a great sci-fi franchise dropped its most recent season, it just returned to the platform this week with new episodes but viewers who press play on the first episode will be watching the beginning of the end.

On November 20th, all nine episodes of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 started streaming on Netflix. The series serves as a direct sequel to Netflix’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and takes place both prior to and during the events of Jurassic World Dominion as The Nublar Six reunite six years later to unravel a global conspiracy that threatens dinosaurs and humankind alike. Season 4, which takes place alongside the events of Jurassic World Dominion, unfortunately serves as the final season of the hit show, meaning once Netflix viewers watch the ninth episode, they’ll be finished with the series altogether.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Has Been a Major Franchise Success, and Season 4 Sticks the Landing

Play video

Bringing the iconic and sprawling world of Jurassic Park to animation is no easy feat, but Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has managed to do it exceptionally well. The Netflix Family original show, rated 93% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, has managed to successfully expand the lore and world of the franchise, bridging the films by running parallel to the live-action movies and filling in gaps with overlapping events and characters that offer a new perspective on established scenes. The mystery-driven story is not only entertaining to the kid-friendly audience it targets, but also older fans of the franchise.

The first three seasons of the show have been great, but Season 4 faced a staggering battle of having to wrap the story, and it thankfully does it pretty well. It’s still too early for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 to land a critic or audience rating, but Nicholas Brooks wrote for CBR that Season 4 is “the ultimate conclusion of a long-running series that didn’t seem like it would go on for as long as it has” with episodes that pack “stakes, terrifying moments, funny moments, and terrifying dinosaurs.” Jurassic Outpost described the final episodes as a “thrill ride” that “has it all – with even more thrown in there to create a season that feels like both a love letter and a response to Jurassic World Dominion.”

Where to Stream the Jurassic Park Franchise?

Outside of the two spinoff shows – Chaos Theory and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which will continue to stream on Netflix – the Jurassic Park franchise consists of seven movies, and they’re all streaming. The original trilogy of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III, as well as the more recent franchise installments of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion, and Jurassic World Rebirth, are all available on Peacock.

