Watch: Cody Rhodes Hits a Moonsault Off the Top of a Steel Cage, Beats Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes had to take extreme measures on AEW Dynamite this week in order to beat the monstrous Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling's first Steel Cage match. After Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes dispatched of MJF outside the ring, a bloody Rhodes hit Wardlow with his CrossRhodes finisher for just a two count. He then climbed to the top of the cage and hit a picture perfect Moonsault, crashing onto Wardlow below for a pinfall and the win. With the victory Rhodes' match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view is now official.

Rhodes closed out the episode by climbing back to the top of the cage and staring directly at Friedman, reminding him that he overcame every stipulation in order for their match to happen.

In an interview with Atlanta outlet 11 Alive ahead of Wednesday's show, Rhodes talked about the potential future of AEW and dropped a hint that he wants Dynamite off of Wednesday nights within five years. Because of the NBA's schedule on TNT, that would likely put AEW on Monday nights against Monday Night Raw.

"I would like the company, in five years, to be on a different night and competing in the same fashion they are," Rhodes said. "Not that I don't love Wednesday nights, but I can tell we have real players and I look at this data. We're not lying about the revolution anymore, i's very supported. So I would love to see how it does on another night of the week."

"If we had a random storm situation or something popped up and we had to put Dynamite on a Monday night, if that was to happen in this current threshold, I'd still be very confident in what we can do," he added. "And I'd be confident that our guys would be up for the challenge."

Elsewhere on Dynamite Jon Moxley took down Jeff Cobb in his one-off debut with the company, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Lucha Bros. and The Young Bucks beat nine other teams in a battle royale for a tag title match at AEW Revolution.

Check out the AEW Revolution card as of Wednesday night:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

