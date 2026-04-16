WWE 2K26: Everything Coming to Ringside Pass Season 2 (Including Those Crazy Borderlands Skins)

WWE 2K26 delivered an excellent new entry in the long-running franchise, though there has been a lot of discussion around the game’s Ringside Pass. moving forward, and now season 2 has finally arrived. That’s why we are breaking down everything that comes with the new season and the latest patch, so let’s get started with the new Superstars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 will bring with it four more WWE Superstars to add to the already impressive roster, including WWE Legends Ax, Smash, and Crush of Demolition. It will also be the first appearance of Kelly Kelly in a WWE 2K game, and all four superstars will bring 35 new moves and taunts with them when they arrive on the roster. There’s also a new Borderlands crossover, updated entrances, and more.

Everything Included with WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass Season 2

The Ringside Pass is broken down into two tracks: the Premium track and the Free track. The Premium track will include the four new WWE Superstars, but thanks to the change made during an earlier update, this season, all four new superstars will be available to claim immediately in Tier 1 instead of being spread out over the entire Premium track like season 1 was initially.

The Premium track will also contain several new Personas, including the Borderlands crossover that features Wasteland versions of Becky Lynch (Lilith), CM Punk (Ripper), and Rhea Ripley (Ripper Queen). These new designs are big and fantastical, including Ripley’s giant mechanical arms, which can be used by your created superstars as well.

Other highlights of the Premium track include Stephanie McMahon’s WrestleMania 32 attire, Ripple Junction Shirts for Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, the OTC1 Shirt, customizable Fur Boots, and new moves, including the Amethyst Storm and Base Drop.

On the Free Track, there will be a highly requested updated version of Oba Femi’s entrance, which is based on his entrance and look from his match against Cody Rhodes on Saturday Night’s Main Event. This will be viable on Tier 40 of the Free Track.

WWE 2K26 Delivers Another Big Patch

There is also a new patch for the game that fixes a number of issues and brings performance improvements, but it also features a host of new moves, event towers, and even a Trios Entrance for Alpha Academy, which includes Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa. You can find the full patch list below.

General

Stability and Performance Improvements

Addressed reported concerns of changes reverting after relaunching the game when the prompt to save to multiple modes appears

Gameplay / Play

Added new move – Chelsea Green’s Un-Pretty-Her 2 (Standing Rear Grapple and motion captured by Chelsea Green herself)

Added new move – Aleister Black’s Spinning Back Elbow 4 (Standing Front Heavy & Rebound Attack)

Added new move – Triangle Crossbody 1 (To Ringside > Corner Springboard Standing Attack)

Added new move – Triangle Crossbody 2 (To Ringside > Corner Springboard Running Attack)

Added trios entrance for Alpha Academy (Maxxine Dupri, Otis, Akira Tozawa)

The Island

Added new shop items and bundle deals

Added new Order of Malice location – complete Chapter 1 to gain access including:

New Malice Towers

New Malice Arena

Added New Event Tower: ManiaMoments!

Added PvP Scrapyard support

PvP matchmaking option prompted outside of the Scrapyard

Season 1 Championships awarded

Create

CREATE-A-SUPERSTAR Addressed reported concerns related to Facial Structure and Facial Region Face customizations failing to trigger a “revert” prompt when viewing the categories on a saved Superstar. Addressed reported concerns related to a rollback not working correctly when resetting all face feature values back to the default data. Addressed reported concerns related to Presentation Name sorting order failing to save when viewed in Create-a-Superstar. Addressed reported concerns related to vacant portraits displaying when assigning Attire Slot 2 as the default attire. Addressed reported concerns related to Alternate Attires saved under Attire Slot 2 displaying Attire Slot 1’s portrait when observed within Roster. Addressed reported concerns related to some DLC Superstars disappearing from the Download Superstar menu when saving any DLC Alt Attire. Addressed reported concerns related to selecting a second piercing forcing the user’s cursor to hover onto the first piercing.

CREATE-AN-ARENA Addressed reported concerns related to custom images and logos not resizing properly to scale over mats and aprons in Create-an-Arena. Addressed reported concerns related to arena props vanishing after being copied. Addressed reported concerns related to relief logos on Stage Part screens lacking details and not matching their thumbnails. Addressed reported concerns related to soft crashes when the player selects a second placed prop after removing a first prop and reverting changes. Addressed reported concerns related to the commentator and ring announcer failing to properly fill their chairs in Custom Arenas with a Double Announcer table. Addressed reported concerns related to props clipping into the ground when copying them in the parts placements screen and setting them to floor height.

CREATE-AN-ENTRANCE / CREATE-A-VICTORY Addressed reported concerns related to missing Title Motions when editing entrances for Tag Teams. Addressed reported concerns related to Custom Superstars’ edited names failing to properly display when attempting to apply Created Entrances and Victories. Addressed reported concerns related to generic settings failing to appear when modifying the stage and ramp movie in Create-an-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to duplicate pyro effects failing to function after being used more than once throughout the Entrance Timeline. Addressed reported concerns related to stage pyro tied to entrance motions failing to preview when making any adjustment to the Timeline. Addressed reported concerns related to the decision button enabling incorrectly when highlighting the save option in the movie display screen. Addressed reported concerns related to multiple entrance template default movies displaying as “None” when viewing their entrance template. Addressed reported concerns where one member of certain trio teams could fail to appear or manifest as a placeholder when editing them in Create-an-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related Timeline screen effects not functioning as intended when there is a top menu screen effect applied in Create-an-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to dual shoulder button functionality for Play and Fast Forward when in Full Screen preview. Addressed reported concerns related to entrance motions for the “American Made” quad team spawning a duplicate team after saving and then returning to the Team tab. Addressed reported concerns related to duplicated title motion displays for Limitless and The Great Khali.

CREATE-A-CHAMPIONSHIP Addressed reported concerns related to hidden front plates and side plates reappearing when entering the Strap menu.

CREATE-AN-IMAGE Addressed reported concerns related to Custom Images downloaded from Community Creations failing to display inside Custom Images when viewing “Add New Images” in various creation modes.

CREATE-A-VIDEO Addressed reported concerns related to a potential soft crash occurring when the player edits a duplicated Highlight Reel in Create-a-Video.



Presentation

Addressed reported concerns where the camera could be obstructed during Dumpster and Casket matches

Addressed reported concerns where the camera could get into a bad state when when changing Controller Assignment with two superstars in Elimination Chamber in WrestleMania 32 arena

Enabled the option to use ramp-racing camera view in Spectate Mode

Addressed reported concerns of a situation in Gauntlet and Elimination matches where camera would follow eliminated opponent

Addressed reported concerns of a situation where only one belt was shown in double title match when using a custom title

Online

Made online stability improvements

MyGM

Added new sort options for morale, promo skill, etc. to various screens

For players who find the class system too complex in MyGM, we have introduced a new setting that allows you to adjust class system scoring for matches. When setting up a new save you can now adjust how much the class synergy pairings contribute to your individual match scores. Options include 10% (Default), 5% and 1% (For players who want a bit more freedom in their MyGM booking experience).

Universe

Improved stability throughout Universe

Improved consistency when switching from Classic Mode to Superstar mode

Addressed reported concerns of a situation where Superstar Hair or Clothing deformed after Elimination Chamber matches

Addressed reported concerns of a crash when saving a match with a mystery intergender superstar

Addressed reported concerns of Match Cards not saving with unassigned custom championships

Improved UI scrolling in Universe on the attire screen

Addressed reported concerns of duplicate superstars being booked in a Special Guest Referee Match

Addressed reported concerns related to Special Guest Referee Matches not appearing or appearing incorrectly on the match card

Addressed reported concerns related to Special Guest Referee Matches and Promo Actions in Superstar Mode

Added missing sound effects when navigating Universe Mode

Addressed reported concerns of a situation causing the Manage Superstar menu to not appear at the proper intervals in Superstar Mode

Addressed reported concerns related to previously simulated custom matches to becoming active when leaving the Edit Matches screen

Mid-Match and Post-Match cash-ins in Superstar Mode should now trigger properly

Addressed reported concerns related to the female filter missing when scrolling through participant list

Addressed reported concerns related to Drafts continuing to trigger after their shows had been deleted

Empty MITB slots no longer have assigned genders

Improved consistency for Random Guest Participants in matches that have already been created

Removed the ability to use cash-ins during KOTR/QOTR tournaments

Addressed reported concerns of being stuck at a week with an empty match card in some rare situations in Superstar mode

Addressed reported concerns of custom MITB briefcases not being vacated after announcing a cash-in in Superstar mode

Addressed reported concerns of cameras resetting between animations during a post-match promo

Cutscenes

Addressed depth of field concerns that occur in cutscenes.

Addressed some minor concerns related to clipping occurring in entrances.

Addressed reported concerns in WarGames entrance that caused Superstars to be caught on the cage.

Addressed reported concerns related to some special entrances not triggering properly.

Audio

Updated “I Quit” voice audio for AJ Styles, Batista, JBL, John Cena, and Randy Orton

Improved entrance crowd audio for Joe Hendry and Oba Femi

Improved entrance commentary when using Sol Ruca and Zaria in their tag team entrance

Improved entrance commentary when using Joe Hendry at WrestleMania

WWE 2K26 is available now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!