WWE 2K26’s New Update Makes Major Changes to Players’ Biggest Issues (And Even Includes New Superstars)

WWE 2K26 has received immense praise for its refined gameplay, but there have been some common critiques of the game as well. Two specific issues have commanded the most attention over everything else though, and now those primary critiques have been addressed in WWE 2K26’s new update, which also unexpectedly included new looks for several of WWE’s biggest Superstars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two most common critiques of WWE 2K26 have to do with the purple stamina bar and the Ringside Pass, and both have been addressed in Patch 1.07. The patch will give all current and future players enough RXP to unlock 20 tiers in Ringside Pass season 1, and there will also be additional changes to the Ringside Pass for season 2 involving RXP and DLC characters. The Stamina Meter has also been adjusted to make it a more gradual build-up during matches, which should help keep superstars from getting too winded early in a match. That’s not all of the changes through, so let’s break everything down in greater detail below.

Everything Patch 1.07 Changes in WWE 2K26

There are some additional changes that will not only affect the current Ringside Pass season, but also season 2 and beyond. In addition to getting enough RXP to unlock 20 levels in season 1, those who have played the game prior to April 14th, 2026, at 11: 59 PM PDT will also receive enough RXP to unlock 20 tiers in season 2 when it launches.

In addition, the required RXP per tier will be reduced from 800 to 625 for season 2 and beyond, and the values of consumable RXP Boosts will also be increased. Season 2 will also bring a permanent change for DLC characters, as DLC characters in future Ringside Pass Premium Seasons will be available in Tier 1 and will automatically be available to unlock in the Ringside Pass menu for Premium Pass players when those respective seasons launch. That means you’ll be able to get all of the new characters in each season either right off the bat or quickly after they launch.

Regarding the Stamina Meter changes, not only will the Stamina costs now increase gradually, but reversals will also cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent, which should be a relief for anyone trying to complete a Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way challenge.

There will also be an increased damage threshold to avoid quick DQs when accidentally attacking a referee, and the patch is also adding several new moves, including Chelsea Green’s Cradle Flatliner and Blake Monroe’s Glamour Shot finishing move. The Island will also have a limited 2x VC event for PvP matches and the ability to Prestige directly from the Training menu.

2K26’s newest update also brought with it some additional looks for several big-time superstars. You can now unlock John Cena ’03, John Cena ’20 (nWo), Liv Morgan ’24, Kofi Kingston ’17, and Undertaker ’20, R-Truth Ron Cena, Kelani Jordan ’23, Randy Orton ’09, Trish Stratus ’03, and three new looks for CM Punk. Those include his Survivir Series: WarGames gear, his Raw 2026 gear, and the AJ Lee’s Husband look. For the full patch notes and updates for every mode, you can check out the full rundown below.

Full 1.07 Patch Notes

General

Made Stability and Performance Improvements

Gameplay / Play

Increased damage threshold for instant DQ from Referee.

Stamina and Reversal adjustments:

Adjusted stamina costs to increase more gradually over the duration of a match so players are less likely to become Winded early on.

Reversals now cost less stamina when you are fighting more than one opponent.

Improved thumbtack stability during online play

AI now attempts reversals after transitioning from front to rear

Addressed reported concern related to movesets reverting to defaults while using an alt attire during the match

Updated VFX fade on Poison Mist to last longer

Addressed reported concerns related to the wrong date showing up in MyStats

Added new move – Chelsea Green’s Cradle Flatliner (Standing Front Grapple)

Added new move – Blake Monroe’s Glamour Shot Finisher (Standing Front Grapple)

Added new move – Solo Sikoa 1 (Standing Crowd/Opponent/Wake Up Taunt)

Addressed reported concerns related to hair shine changes reverting to default when in gameplay

Addressed reported concerns related to Superstars stepping down from the middle rope when playing Cage Matches

The Island

Adjusted interior camera settings

Added new shop and bundle items

Updated the Prestige Flow; Can now Prestige from within the training shop.

Added a Double VC earn event in the Order of Tradition (Solo PvP)

Addressed reported concerns related to stability and UI issues

Create

CREATE-A-SUPERSTAR Addressed reported concerns related to the incorrect attire appearing when attempting to import a Superstar’s second attire. Addressed reported concerns related to the results of idling without saving for over 45 minutes when creating a custom Superstar. Addressed reported concerns related to a possible soft lock when the player applies a face photo after reaching the maximum layer point price under certain conditions in the Face and Body menus. Addressed reported concerns related to alignment with ears, earlobes, and eyebrows after maxing out sliders and backing out. Addressed reported concerns related to a soft lock potentially occurring when quickly selecting a second body part while creating a new Superstar on a new user account. Addressed reported concerns related to the Custom Superstar tab sometimes remaining visible after deleting a Custom Superstar. Addressed reported concerns related to image preview potentially failing to display during image placement after selecting “Switch Mapping.” Addressed reported concerns related to eyelashes becoming misaligned with a Created Superstar’s eyes. Addressed reported concerns related to shoulder button prompts vanishing when highlighting Nickname and Presentation name. Addressed reported concerns related to favorited masks appearing blank in the menu. Addressed reported concerns related to inconsistent removal functionality when editing body parts. Addressed reported concerns related to UI button display issues after editing color operation in the Parts Color menu. Addressed reported concerns related to Superstar’s face template and skin color inadvertently applying to a Persona Attire’s after selecting “Default” in face customizations. Addressed reported concerns related to selecting the camera option in the Height/Weight menu causing the slider to move with the camera settings. Addressed reported concerns related to button prompt functionality when saving a Custom Superstar across modes. Addressed reported concerns related to sample color functionality. Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect messaging when the maximum layer point price is exceeded in Face and Body menus. Addressed reported concerns related to the highlight cursor potentially disappearing on multi-row onscreen keyboards. Addressed reported concerns related to crowd signs appearing as generic or duplicated for certain Superstars. Addressed various Create-A-Superstar part clipping and deformation concerns.

CREATE-AN-ARENA Addressed reported concerns related to LED Aprons and Ring Posts being present when creating a Custom Arena after removing them and taking the arena into Gameplay. Note that all arenas made before this update will still be affected. Please edit or delete those arenas to completely address the situation. Addressed reported concerns related to copying arena props after a reverted change. Addressed reported concerns related to editing an announce table in certain templates with no announce table. Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to edit images placed on the announce table under certain circumstances. Addressed reported concerns related to base color options appearing incorrectly when editing multiple announce tables. Addressed reported concerns related to control prompts disappearing while moving props in Create-An-Arena. Reduced the scale limiter on images so that all Arena Images may reach larger sizes rather than having different resolutions result in smaller max scales. Addressed reported concerns related to the Custom Arena tab in Play mode not displaying the top row of arenas. Addressed reported concerns related to an interface issue where the accept prompt could fail to gray out when pasting while editing Arena lights. Addressed reported concerns related to various typos in Create-An-Arena parts.

CREATE-AN-ENTRANCE / CREATE-A-VICTORY Addressed reported concerns related to pyro placement failing to adjust when editing motions or placing the pyro too early in the Timeline in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to pyro effects playing at the wrong time when setting Pyro blocks in the Ramp and Ring-In sections of the timeline in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to edited cast changes sometimes failing to apply in gameplay for 5-person team victory motions. Addressed reported concerns related to timeline placement cancel and revert inputs overlapping in the Create-An-Entrance timeline. Addressed reported concerns related to players potentially triggering a soft lock when entering Create-An-Entrance from Universe mode under specific conditions. Addressed reported concerns related to stability when selecting a saved custom entrance using a deleted custom video from Create-A-Video. Addressed reported concerns related to button prompts failing to appear after copying a Superstar in Create-An-Entrance and Create-A-Victory. Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect button functionality in the Titantron Movie sub menu in Create-An-Entrance and Create-A-Victory Addressed reported concerns related to the timeline screen effect losing functionality when there is a top menu screen effect applied in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to the player being redirected to “Edit Timeline” when selecting ‘Accept’ after making any changes in Edit Timeline in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to light show changes in Create-An-Entrance sometimes failing to manifest in Gameplay. Improved stability in the Create a Victory menu. Addressed reported concerns related to a missing Pyro name in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to an issue with D-Generation X screen effects remaining on screen while adding motions to the timeline in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to an issue where the timing bar could freeze when replacing items on the timeline in Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to inconsistent “Accept” prompt functionality when players confirm while inside the Timeline of Create-An-Entrance. Addressed reported concerns related to the Superstar slot resetting when adjusting Cast Change and accepting in Create-An-Entrance and Create-A-Victory. Addressed reported concerns related to Tre and Marshall Thompson’s Cheer/Boo motions in Create-A-Victory. Addressed reported concerns related to fonts changing incorrectly under certain circumstances.

CREATE-A-CHAMPIONSHIP Addressed reported concerns related to previously saved customization on a side plate being removed when reverting out of a side plate selection. Added the ability to toggle visibility on Nameplates for relevant titles in Create-A-Championship. Addressed reported concerns related to front plate relief designs missing editing options when applied to custom items. Addressed reported concerns related to tiled front plate and side plate images sometimes vanishing when attempting to modify a strap. Addressed reported concerns related to image placement sometimes being reverted while customizing logos. Addressed reported concerns related to “relief” thumbnails not matching previews in Create-A-Championship. Addressed reported concerns related to “Color, Etc.” and “Pattern Placement” sometimes losing functionality after selecting the “Default” Pattern option for “Strap” in Create-A-Championship. Addressed reported concerns related to misaligned side plates on certain championships.

CREATE-AN-IMAGE Improved stability and performance in Create-An-Image. Addressed reported concerns related to some menu inconsistencies in Group Images.

CREATE-A-VIDEO Addressed reported concerns related to the preview and timeline bar sometimes falling out of sync. Addressed reported concerns related to button prompts vanishing when selecting any category after saving many video clips in Create-A-Video. Addressed reported concerns related to doubled functionality sometimes appearing in the UI when the player adds a clip to a Full Timeline in Create-A-Video. Addressed reported concerns related to an issue where Select and Back button prompts fail to display upon reaching maximum storage capacity. Addressed reported concerns related to an issue with inconsistent button functionality while selecting an Arena in Create-A-Video. Addressed reported concerns related to occasional screen flickering in the preview screen while editing cutscenes in Create-A-Video. Addressed reported concerns related to non-functional info button prompts in Create-A-Video.



Presentation

Addressed reported concerns related to Elimination Chamber pods opening prematurely or not closing properly

Improved selection of cameras in broadcast mode

Improved camera collision for steel cage

Improved entrance framing in Gauntlet matches

Addressed reported concerns related to bad cameras in Create-a-Move

Improved vertical tracking on high falls in brawls

Royal Rumble PIP no longer fades when user interface fades

Addressed reported concerns related to highlight reel where invisible characters were selected as camera targets

Addressed reported concerns related to highlight reel, with characters jiggling in replays

Online

Addressed reported concerns related to online stability issues

MyFACTION

Pack Vouchers should now be immediately accessible to use without having to restart MyFACTION

Made several improvements to the display of requirements across MyFACTION matches to help reduce confusion

Moved the Update Line-Up notification to appear when attempting to start a match without meeting all the requirements instead of appearing when first entering the Match Details screen

Addressed reported concerns related to a Superstar getting stuck in an animation during a Quick Swap

Addressed reported concerns related to Run-Ins that could cause players to be stuck in an animation

Addressed reported concerns related to a Run-In character attempting to complete a Ladder match objective

Addressed reported concerns related to a Run-in preventing a First Blood match from being completed

Addressed reported concerns related to a Faction Wars run not progressing or completing after finishing a boss match

Addressed reported concerns related to a crash that could occur when completing a PvP match

Addressed reported concerns related to a rare crash that could occur when loading into a MyFACTION match

Addressed reported concerns related to the Loser’s Superstar card displaying as the Winner on the Titantron at the end of a Ranked match.

Addressed reported concerns related to Vouchers not functioning correctly in certain regions

Addressed reported concerns related to an infinite loading screen appearing after leaving a Card Trial

Addressed reported concerns related to the Weapons Master badge incorrectly activating when brawling on top of a ladder

Addressed reported concerns related to being unable to complete a Finisher or Signature match objective in I Quit matches

MyRISE

Tuned rate at which players gain Match Stars in MyRISE to make it faster to earn Stars in RISE Matches

Unlocked Barron Blade as a Manager

MyGM

Addressed reported concerns related to Stacy Keibler power card that kept firing Superstars every week after the card was used.

Addressed reported concerns related to games not saving after the draft if players exited before arriving at the booking screen.

Addressed reported concerns related to only receiving 19 seasonal challenges instead of 20.

Made roster updates

Added “reset to default” option when selecting custom belts during championship selection.

New GM music added to Trade, keeper, mid-season push, Slammy and end of season screens.

Alt attires now work for superstars in MyGM

Increased difficulty for immortal AI

Updated AI trade valuations; They now value their superstars and power cards higher to prevent stealing.

Brand power card updates: SmackDown now receives 3 copies of their power card per season.

GM power card updates: Stacy Keiblers’ number of power cards reduced from 3 to 2 per season. Xavier Woods’ number of power cards increased from 2 to 3 per season. Anonymous GMs’ number of power cards increased from 2 to 3 per season.

Power card tuning: Network special boost value reduced from 20% to 10%. Special Promotion reduced from 0.0025 to 0.002. Punked (CM Punk power card) reduced from 0.03% to 0.02%.

Tuning : Adjusted morale gained and lost values. New E-mails added. Adjusted fans gained and lost from invasion promos. Added new superstars sort options to various screens.

:

Universe

Improved Universe overall stability

Addressed reported concerns related to match cards being reset when players left Universe Mode

Addressed reported concerns related to the Royal Rumble PLE generating 10-person Royal Rumble matches

Addressed reported concerns that would cause the Superstar setting of Face/Heel to not save properly

Addressed reported concerns that would cause Watch Show to lose crowd audio

Addressed reported concerns related to custom superstars having 0 HP

Addressed reported concerns causing Managers and named Referees to not be allowed to be Special Referee

Addressed reported concerns related to Titantron movies reverting when viewing entrances

Addressed reported concerns causing empty match cards to appear

Addressed reported concerns related to camera issues when watching shows and during promos

Addressed reported concerns causing matches to be copied between Day 1 and Day 2 of a PLE

Addressed reported concerns related to Superstar positioning issues with Post Match Interviews

Addressed reported concerns related to incomplete News when completing specific rivalry actions

Addressed reported concerns related to multiple incorrect news issues during Rivalry Actions

Addressed reported concerns related to microphone issues during Promos

Addressed reported concerns causing Automatic Rivalries to happen even when turned off

Addressed reported concerns causing selected rivalry actions to be overridden when saving changes twice

Addressed reported concerns related to various issues with props in cutscenes

Addressed reported concerns causing championship matches not to be created when selecting a title match during promos

Updated various historical stats correctly

Addressed reported concerns related to an issue where Royal Rumble matches were not being generated in Superstar Mode when selected from the Manage Superstar Menu

Addressed reported concerns related to Superstar not assigned to shows appearing as selectable when assigning titles

Made various Matchmaking fixes

Addressed reported concerns causing the division screen to appear blank

Addressed reported concerns causing the incorrect Superstar to be announced as the winner of the Royal Rumble or gauntlet match

Addressed reported concerns related to swapping completed shows with active or upcoming ones

Addressed reported concerns stopping players from editing AI attributes

Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect belts were being assigned to matches

Controller select will be shown before the match when using the “next match” button to go from one match to another

Addressed reported concerns related to inaccurate “days held” stats being shown for certain women’s championships

Addressed reported concerns related to vacant custom championships being removed from shows

Addressed reported concerns related to triggering the “save changes to multiple modes” pop-up when there were no changes to save

Addressed reported concerns related to several match types not being available when using a custom arena

Addressed reported concerns related to managers and Bloodline Rules teammates receiving win/loss credit after a match

Addressed reported concerns related to not being able to change the “Legend” classification when editing a superstar

Added entrances to several Rivalry Actions with pre-match cutscenes

Changed the MITB cash-in prompt to no longer stay active after triggering a cash-in

Addressed reported concerns related to situations where the wrong referee attire would be used

Expanded casual promo attire to apply to call-out and interrupt promos

Addressed reported concerns related to the wrong belt being shown in cutscenes

Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect information being shown when viewing a superstar with an alt attire set as their default attire

Addressed reported concerns that could cause teams to disband

Addressed reported concerns of some superstars becoming erroneously marked as locked after assigning an alt attire as their default attire

Addressed reported concerns related to division rankings failing to save while editing a show

Addressed reported concerns related to existing teams being disbanded when modifying allies/enemies

Addressed reported concerns related to edited cast changes failing to apply for quint victory motions

Addressed reported concerns related to challenging another superstar to a Special Guest Referee match during a promo not resulting in a Special Guest Referee match being created

Made update to prevent editing divisions with no available candidates

Disabled swapping to Superstar mode when calendar has no major shows

Addressed reported concerns related to various HUD issues that could occur when cashing in during a special guest referee match

Addressed reported concerns related to an issue causing custom superstars to have a 0 hit point ratio.

New Options Added “wear and tear” option to allow superstars to remain damaged when appearing multiple times on the same show Added “rivalry breaks” option to control whether rivalry matches or #1 contender vs. champion matches are prioritized at PLEs Added “watch show referee counts” option to control whether the HUD for referee count-outs and pins is shown in watch mode

Draft Specific Changes Improved Draft consistency and overall stability Addressed reported concerns related to issues causing roster to appear incorrectly Addressed reported concerns related to drafts completing prematurely when choosing champions Addressed reported concerns related to Legends missing from roster when viewed in drafts Addressed reported concerns related to drafts being active on the calendar without the proper amount of participants in shows Addressed reported concerns related to supplemental drafts not triggering Addressed reported concerns related to viewing “New” superstars assigned to shows Addressed reported concerns related to rivalries not clearing when Superstars are drafted to different shows Addressed reported concerns related to stopping users from creating group images from within the draft Addressed reported concerns related to draft completing early Added ability to view previous draft results from the draft select screen



Cutscenes

Addressed reported concerns related to Create-An-Entrance

Addressed reported concerns related to Superstar in a Victory being deformed or invisible

Addressed reported concerns related to editing timeline in Create-An-Entrance that would cause a crash

Addressed reported concerns related to clipping in various Create-An-Entrance motions

Addressed reported concerns related to minor clipping issue in El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Entrance

WWE 2K26 is available now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!