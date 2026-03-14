WWE 2K26 Update Addresses Biggest Criticism

WWE 2K26 is now officially in the wild, which means that fans are getting the chance to create their own custom superstars, play through CM Punk’s legendary career, and take people out with shopping carts, and that’s only a few parts of the game’s extensive feature list. Not everything is positive though, as one of the most divisive features in the game is the new Ringside Pass. The Ringside Pass has drawn criticism for several different reasons, and now WWE 2K26 has addressed those criticisms in its latest update.

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In the Patch 1.04 update, 2K has addressed the criticism over the Ringside Pass, specifically regarding how RXP for the Pass is earned and how much of it is earned in certain circumstances. Custom matches will now award RXP, and there’s been a RXP earn rate upgrade for matches, which will be increased by 20%. That means completing a match will earn you 30 RXP instead of 25, and winning a match will earn you a bonus of 105 instead of the previous 85.

WWE 2K26 Is Also Addressing Spamming Opponents For RXP

While those are all upgrades in terms of how to earn RXP for the Ringside Pass, the update has also added something that will likely draw some criticism. That’s because the other part of the update adds a Minimum Match Time Requirement regarding Match Win Bonus RXP.

The patch notes reveal that if a match is completed faster than 60 seconds, players will still receive the match completion RXP as normal, but they will no longer receive the additional match win bonus RXP, which means a loss of 105 RXP. If you’re trying to move up the Ringside Pass quickly, losing 105 RXP with every match isn’t a small setback, though it also speaks to a spamming problem that 2K is trying to resolve.

2K also addresses what led to this in the notes, writing, “We know you’re enjoying making Eric Bischoff tap out but let’s give poor Eazy E a breather.” That means that there are likely a variety of players facing Bischoff and locking in a submission to quickly move through match wins and earn two sets of RXP. With the new update in place, you can still do that, but the match has to last more than 60 seconds in order to get both rewards.

This won’t completely fix this, as it doesn’t mean that players can’t quickly knock out matches in an expedited amount of time, and it also doesn’t just completely unlock everything in the Ringside Pass. That said, the tweaks should help players earn RXP at a faster clip, and you can really speed up the process by moving through some of the other modes like MyFACTION, The Island, MyRISE, MyGM, and more.

WWE 2K26 is available now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam.

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