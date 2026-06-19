John Cena Reveals Why He Didn’t Stop Eric Andre’s WWE Beating by Jacob Fatu [Exclusive]

John Cena turned the page on a new post-WWE era when he retired from in-ring action, though he still shows up from time to time to have some fun with the WWE fans. Cena isn’t stopping his momentum in Hollywood though, and his newest project is the delightful Netflix project Little Brother with Eric Andre. What no one expected is that Andre would experience a complete beatdown by Jacob Fatu on Monday Night Raw, and Cena just revealed why he didn’t jump in

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In an interview with ComicBook, the fight with Fatu was brought up to Cena and Andre, and he was asked why Cena didn’t come to his rescue. Cena said, “Listen, if you’re my friend, if you’re my friend and you know I have given my heart and soul and physical well-being to an industry for a quarter of a century and made a promise to friends and loved ones around the world that for the better of my health, well-being, and physical life, I am stepping away, never to perform in a ring again, and you’re using your instance selfishly, as the gravity to draw me back in to risk my physical well-being? You want to talk to my wife? You want to tell her about that?”

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Andre still had an issue with the choice. “Well, well, just me, how I grew up, if I see my friend getting beat up, I help them,” Andre said. Cena replied, “You want to talk to my wife? You know Shay. You know Shay, you want to talk to—you want to talk to her about that?” It turns out Andre did not want that at all, saying, “No, I talk to you! I talk to you! I’d rather, I’d rather avoid her wrath. I’d rather deal with you.”

John Cena Isn’t Going Back on His Word With Retirement, And Knows It Would Upset Some Fans If He Did

Cena’s final match in the WWE was against Gunther, and while he’s appeared several times since, it’s never been in an in-ring capacity. Cena also elaborated on how a return to the ring would likely upset fans who made the trek to go see one of his final matches over the last year.

“You want—you want to talk to all those disappointed fans who spent their hard-earned money on the farewell tour? They’re like, ‘I got to see John for the last time’,” Cena said. Andre brought up helping a friend was the way he was raised, and Cena pointed out that the fact he didn’t jump in to save him was proof of how retired he actually is.

“Maybe that’s a little self-centered approach. Retired, and I mean it,” Cena said. “If there isn’t a better example of how retired I am… my friend gets absolutely wrecked by Jacob Fatu…”, to which Andrew added, “Humiliated.” Cena then added, “retired”.

When Andre brought up that you just call a few friends to help out in the fight, Cena said, “Cody, you met Cody in Street Fighter“, to which Andre replied, “Where, where was he? I got him on the phone, I’m like, ‘Hey man, Eric,’ and then he hung up.”

Little Brother lands on Netflix on June 26, 2026.

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