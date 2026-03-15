WWE X Street Fighter Crossover Figures Back In Stock (But They Might Not Last Long)

2026 is looking to be a big year for the Street Fighter franchise, as Street Fighter 6 continues to roll out new characters for its third year in a row, while a stacked cast looks to bring the franchise back to the big screen with a feature film. That film will include some of WWE’s biggest superstars, but you don’t have to wait till the film’s release to add that crossover to your collection. In fact, two of the WWE X Street Fighter Crossover figures are now back in stock, but they likely won’t last long, especially at that price.

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The WWE X Street Fighter toyline has a third series on the way later this year, but some of the previous figures have been restocked at Walmart. While others from the line are also available, they are currently sitting at much higher prices, but right now you can pick up Bianca Belair as Cammy and The Rock as M. Bison for the normal retail price, and you can get an up-close look below.

WWE X Street Fighter Figures Currently Available At Retail Prices

Bianca Belair as Cammy

First up is The EST Bianca Belair, who is taking the Cammy role in this Street Fighter crossover. The classic Cammy red and green is accounted for, as is the red beret, making this new look unmistakably Cammy. That said, there are some changes, including the camouflaged design on the trunks and kneepads, which also have the lips logo seen on many of Belair’s other gears. There’s also Belair’s trademark braid, and rounding out the figure are sunglasses, a swappable set of hands, and attack effects.

The Rock as M. Bison

The second figure currently in stock is The Rock in the role of the villainous M. Bison. The Rock has red pants and a removable red vest along with the patented Bison hat, and then there’s an attachable cape with black and silver shoulders. With the added sunglasses and all of the accessories, there is definitely a Bison vibe, and there’s also a purple power effect that can fit over his hand to complete the redesign.

There are several other figures available right now, including the Rey Mysterio Ryu figure and the Ultimate Warrior Blanka figure, but in both cases, they are far above retail price. Rey Mysterio Ryu is currently listed for $42.00, while Ultimate Warrior Blanka is listed for $40.48. There is a bundle currently that includes Rey, Warrior, and Rock together for $119.99 if you need all three.

Rey, Rock, and Warrior made up series 1, while Belair, John Cena as Guile, and Batista as Sagat made up series 2. Series 3 has already been revealed and will include Yokozuna as E. Honda, Dominik Mysterio as Ken, and Ultimate Warrior as Blanka (Player 2 Version). Those aren’t up for pre-order yet, but they are expected to hit Walmart in June of this year.

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