WWE Releases Full WWE Network Schedule for WrestleMania 36 Week

WrestleMania 36 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the WWE Performance Center via the WWE Network. While the event itself has seen massive changes over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic (and multiple events scheduled for that same weekend get either canceled or postponded), it looks like WWE will be pulling out all the stops to produce as much content as possible on the WWE Network for the entire WrestleMania week. Starting on Monday the Network will be loaded with special match compilations from previous WrestleManias along with new documentary episodes and live editions of The Bump.

Check out the full WWE Network schedule for the week in the list below!