Abdulmalik's Gorgeous Becky Lynch Siryn Art is an MCU Dream Come True

The gear at WWE's Money in the Bank was on point, with Skeletor, Power Rangers, and more all making appearances throughout the night. One of the best looks of the night though was from Becky Lynch, who revealed gear themed after Marvel X-Force and X-Factor member Siryn. The gear definitely captured Siryn's more well-known look, but the ever-talented artist known as Abdulmalik went 10 steps further, creating a Becky Lynch as Siryn that would fit perfectly in the MCU. You can find the full artwork in the post below, and you can find all of Abdulmalik's work on Instagram right here.

Perhaps even more impressive though is the before and after video Abdulmalik also shared, which shows the original image from Lynch walking up the ramp at Money in the Bank and then transforms it into the final image here. Lynch's original gear had a nod to Siryn's cape but didn't actually include one. Here though we get to see the comic-inspired cape and how it would look, and then Abdulmalik also gives the eyes a superpower look cap things off.

Becky Lynch X Siryan

Would love if someday we get to see Becks as Siryn on the big screen! 🔥@wwe @marvelstudios @marvel pic.twitter.com/npoLWfyMks — Abdulmalik | عبدالملك (@97Abdulmalik) July 6, 2023

Lynch was actually already technically part of a Marvel movie, as she was cast in an unknown role as part of Marvel's Eternals. The post-credit scene she was featured in was cut from the film, though reports stated that she might reprise that role down the line. As for Lynch's husband Seth Rollins, he will be making his debut in Captain America: Brave New World and the rumor is he will be playing a member of the Serpent Society.

Siryn, whose real name is Theresa Cassidy, is the daughter of Sean Cassidy, better known as longtime X-Man Banshee. As you can see in the image below, Siryn has a green and yellow costume with a cape similar to her father's, though the length of the cape has changed at times over the years. Lynch's version incorporates a bit of that into the back design and then incorporates big parts of the suit on the front and sides. Siryn has a bevy of abilities at her disposal thanks to her sonic powers, which allow her to unleash a sonic scream, fly, shield herself and others, hypnotize, and more. Her powers are incredibly versatile, and over the years we've seen just how versatile in books like X-Force and X-Factor, where she's been an invaluable member.

Siryn was created by Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha, and her first appearance actually happens not in an X-book but in Spider-Woman, Spider-Woman #37 (Vol. 1) to be exact. She was a villain at first but that was mostly due to being raised by Black Tom, and she would later discover that Sean Cassidy was her true father. That led to her joining him at Muir Island, where she meet several characters that she would go on to interact with for quite some time.

She would later become a founding member of X-Force and even led it for a time. Down the line, she would join up with the X-Corporation, but she would hit her stride once more when she joined X-Factor Investigations. That would lead to some unforgettable storylines, including one with her and Jamie's child.

Hopefully, we'll see Siryn, the X-Men, X-Force, and more in the MCU sooner than later, but in the meantime, Lynch and Rollins are more than happy to bring some Marvel to the ring. Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, which takes place on August 5th, and Rollins will likely be defending his WWE Heavyweight Championship there. Lynch will likely be taking on Trish Stratus, as they've feuding for the past few months.