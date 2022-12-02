WWE: Becky Lynch's Cut Marvel Role Details Reportedly Revealed

It's been rumored for a while that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU, though she hasn't actually appeared in the MCU as of yet and other details have been scarce. Now a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on her Marvel role, and while we still don't know the character she was set to play, the report states that Lynch did film a scene for Marvel's Eternals, but the scene, which was slated to be a post-credits scene, did not end up being used.

Fightful says Marvel sources told them the scene was to set something up for a future movie, and though the scene was cut, they were told that using Lynch in a future film is not out of the question, as sources said they were happy with Lynch's portrayal.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that the post-credits scene was "too depressing", but gave no further details. Eternals ended up getting mixed reviews and currently sits at 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, though that is only from critics. The audience score is much higher, standing at 77%. The film did end up introducing Harry Styles to the MCU as Starfox, so it is interesting to think of who Lynch would have played in an additional scene or a reworked version of what we actually got in the film.

Lynch seems bound for the MCU at some point, and fans will definitely be excited to see her on the big screen. At the moment though she is plenty busy in the ring and is coming off of a celebrated performance at Survivor Series WarGames that also set up a feud with Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley. That's a match-up fans have been wanting to see for a while, and now it seems we are going to get that battle at a future event, perhaps at Royal Rumble, which is right around the corner.

