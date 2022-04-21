AEW World Champion Adam Page Addresses the Comparisons to Steve Austin

✖

Adam "Hangman" Page spoke with Chris Van Vliet this week and addressed a comparison many wrestling fans have made — his similarities to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Whether it's throwing back beers, the cowboy attire or the rebellious attitude, the comparison has popped up numerous times over the years. But Hangman admitted that was never his intention, saying that the character portrayed onscreen is essentially who he is in real life.

"I could understand how you'd see that but it was never my intention or my goal or anything like that. Stone Cold is awesome, I'll take it as a compliment. People tell me stuff like that about this guy or that guy, I hope people don't think that's my intention like I want to be the next whatever. That's not the case, remotely never has been," Page said (h/t Wrestling Inc).

Austin made his return to action at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, competing in his first match since 2003. He talked about the match on the BrewBound Podcast earlier this week.

"I'm 100 percent," Austin said when asked how he's feeling physically. "I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I'm back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it's just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I'd be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the -- headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there to -- just like the last few times I've been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring. Couple of years ago, we got a lot of exposure from that and just a real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a Lager which is what everybody was wanting, which is really satisfying because I've drank everybody's beer in the past. I've been drinking beer my whole life and I don't speak technical beer language but we've given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying."