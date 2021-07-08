Watch: AEW Dynamite Loses Power During Road Rager Event in Miami

By Connor Casey

All Elite Wrestling officially returned to the road this week with the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager event in Miami on Wednesday night. However the show was met with some technical difficulties early on, as the power inside the James L. Knight Center suddenly went out early on in Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's South Beach Strap Match.

The power came back on moments later and Rhodes continued to attack Marshall, while the commentary team chalked it up to weather issues in the area throughout the day.

Meanwhile, fans quickly took to social media to guess it was hinting at the arrival of someone new. The one name that kept popping up was Aleister Black (now Tommy End/Malakai Blacks), even though he still can't appear for several months due to the 90-day "No Compete" clause following his WWE release.

0comments

This story is developing...

Start the Conversation

of