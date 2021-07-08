Watch: AEW Dynamite Loses Power During Road Rager Event in Miami

✖

All Elite Wrestling officially returned to the road this week with the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager event in Miami on Wednesday night. However the show was met with some technical difficulties early on, as the power inside the James L. Knight Center suddenly went out early on in Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's South Beach Strap Match.

The power came back on moments later and Rhodes continued to attack Marshall, while the commentary team chalked it up to weather issues in the area throughout the day.

I was expecting Sabu to be in the ring...#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/acouffaMBh — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, fans quickly took to social media to guess it was hinting at the arrival of someone new. The one name that kept popping up was Aleister Black (now Tommy End/Malakai Blacks), even though he still can't appear for several months due to the 90-day "No Compete" clause following his WWE release.

Bah Gawd, it's AEW Dark, Dark has invaded Dynamite pic.twitter.com/ZUFeJsckj3 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 8, 2021

The lights going out but nobody showing up was actually creating internal logic in AEW that sometimes the lights go out randomly so next time they do go out and somebody does show up it makes sense. Brilliant storytelling. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) July 8, 2021

