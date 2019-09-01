Watch: PAC Crashes Adam Page’s Press Conference After AEW All Out, Reignites Their Feud

Saturday night’s All Out event did not go as planned for “Hangman” Adam Page. The young star failed to capture the AEW World Championship in the main event bout against Chris Jericho, and was left crestfallen when he walked up for the post-show media scrum.

“I’m disappointed, yeah. That was the biggest night of my life and it’s over. That’s it,” Page said.

Before he could say much else, Page was interrupted by PAC walking into the room.

“Commiserations, Hangman Page. I’ll be honest with you Adam, it broke my little heart to see you lose tonight. But unfortunately for yourself, me and you, well we have some unfinished business. So let me tell everyone the real reason I returned to AEW — revenge,” he said, before tossing a water bottle at Page and being led out of the room by Christopher Daniels.

Back in January Pac and Page kicked off their rivalry when the two had a face-off at AEW’s first fan rally outside of the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The two were then put in a mathc against one another at Double or Nothing, but the match had to be scrapped due to reported “creative differences” on Pac’s part. He was written out of the show in storyline by injuring Page’s leg during an impromptu match a week prior in a small UK promotion, then saying that the only reason he joined AEW was to hurt Page and he’d already accomplished that.

With his match scrapped, Page was placed into the Casino Battle Royale and won, earning himself a shot a the inaugural AEW World Championship. Meanwhile PAC was kept off all AEW events going forward (despite still being listed on the roster page) until eight days before All Out, whe he was booked against Kenny Omega after Jon Moxley had to back out of his match with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.