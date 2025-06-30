New WWE World Champions Crowned on Raw

After an eventful Night of Champions, WWE didn’t let up on the gas pedal for Monday Night Raw, as it set things in motion for big storylines and the upcoming events of Evolution and Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE also shook up its Championship roster, as two new Champions were crowned early in the night, and this development will have a major impact on one of the company’s biggest factions and could also play a part in bringing another fan favorite faction back to reality.

The first Championship match of the evening was for the World Tag Team Championships, as New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defended their Titles against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. New Day was extremely confident coming into the match, and Balor and McDonagh were equally focused and intense, and that couldn’t help but play a role in the match’s critical moments.

While New Day is the more experienced team, they seemed off their game at critical moments, including when Woods almost got pinned, though Kingston saved the match at the final second. Then Kingston went for a move but came down awkwardly when he landed on the floor, and Balor capitalized, hitting Kingston with a Sling Blade.

That took Kingston out of commission for a bit, and it was long enough for Balor to hit the Coup De Grace on Woods, ending New Day’s reign and giving Judgement Day event more Championship gold. Balor and McDonagh are now the new WWE World Tag Team Champions, which means that just about everything is going according to Finn Balor’s plan.

A New Era for Judgement Day

Balor has been scheming quite a bit behind the scenes, and it appears to be working. After Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left the group, Balor had been losing more and more control as Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio gained more power and a stronger foothold on the card thanks to their various Championships. That was never going to sit well with Balor, and he’s been slowly but surely working on gaining some of that power back.

That included bringing in Roxanne Perez to help the group, though she seems to fully be on Balor’s side in things, and her presence has helped sow more discord between not only Dominik and Liv but also Raquel and Liv. In recent weeks, we’ve seen that Roxanne has actually managed to endear herself to Rodriguez, which is certainly going to play a role in things when Morgan comes back from injury.

Now, Balor and McDonagh are Champions, and while Mysterio is as well, if he were to lose that Title, he would certainly be pushed down the power ladder as a result. This could ultimately lead to a Judgement Day civil war, if you will, possibly even splitting the group or breaking it up completely, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What have you thought of Monday Night Raw, and what do you want to see happen with the Judgement Day?