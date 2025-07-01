WWE 2K25 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Very Soon

While wrestling games have a proud history on Nintendo systems, the Switch era didn’t have much for fans to celebrate. WWE 2K18 was the last of 2K’s yearly entries to release on the platform, with the only other exception being the spin-off WWE 2K Battlegrounds. That will change in the Nintendo Switch 2 era, as the publisher is bringing its latest series entry to the platform later this month. 2K has announced that WWE 2K25 will be available on July 23rd. Pre-orders went live on the eShop this morning for the Standard Edition ($69.99), Deadman Edition ($99.99), and Bloodline Edition ($129.99).

July 23rd happens to be the same day that the next batch of DLC will be released for WWE 2K25. On that day, the Fearless Pack will be made available, adding New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano, and a special celebrity guest, which has now been revealed to be KSI. It appears 2K will have that DLC ready to go on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, as well as the previously released New Wave Pack and Dunk & Destruction Pack. All of that content will be sold individually, and it can also be found in the Deadman Edition or the Bloodline Edition. Wrestling fans will have to decide which of these options is the best value for them, but diehard WWE fans might want to invest in an option beyond the Standard Edition. A trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 version can be found below.

It’s worth noting that, while WWE 2K25‘s Fearless Pack has now revealed its celebrity guest, fans are still waiting for the promised celebrity guest that was supposed to be offered alongside the New Wave Pack earlier this year. This has been a major source of frustration since May, resulting in a constant stream of questions posed any time the game’s official X/Twitter account makes a new post. It’s possible we could see that rectified this month, but fans continue to grow impatient about it.

Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly more powerful than the previous system, which means users can expect to see a number of gaming franchises that were not available on the original Switch. WWE 2K25 is one example, and we’re already seeing several other publishers starting to bring over their games, such as EA’s Madden NFL 26. It remains to be seen how those games will sell on Nintendo Switch 2 this year, especially as users focus on exclusives like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Hopefully 2K can deliver a version of WWE 2K25 that pushes Nintendo Switch 2’s improved graphics and performance. We’ve already seen developers like CD Projekt Red take full advantage of the hardware improvements with Cyberpunk 2077, so there really shouldn’t be an excuse for WWE 2K25 failing to deliver an experience on par with other platforms.

