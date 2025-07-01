WWE Makes Decision on Liv Morgan’s Championship (And She’s Going To Hate It)

Monday Night Raw has been the Judgement Day’s home base for a while now, but the group has had a rough go of it lately. Dominik Mysterio hasn’t defended his Intercontinental Championship due to an unknown injury, and Liv Morgan experienced an injury to her shoulder that will have her out of action for a considerable amount of time. That raised the question of what would happen to her and Raquel Rodriguez regarding their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and tonight, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis finally revealed their answer, which Morgan is going to absolutely hate.

The night started off wonderfully for Judgement Day, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh successfully took down New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to become the new WWE World Tag Team Champions. That now means that just about the entire group is holding Title gold, but the biggest question was whether that would continue to be the case since Morgan is out of action with an injury.

After their win, Balor and McDonagh went to Pearce and Aldis backstage, and Balor offered up a compelling idea to the General Managers that Roxanne Perez should step in for Morgan and represent the Women’s Tag Team Champions until she returns. Pearce and Aldis discussed it briefly and decided that was fine, but with one stipulation.

That one stipulation was that Perez and Rodriguez would have to prove they could be worthy Tag Team Champions, and so the General Managers revealed that the new Champ duo would have to face a top Tag Team from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT at Evolution. While the other teams have yet to be revealed, what is official is that Perez is now part of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Rodriguez, and they will defend those Titles in a Fatal 4-Way when Evolution rolls around.

The New Judgement Day

The Champion news was big, but that wasn’t the only development regarding Raw’s biggest faction. After Pearce and Aldis made the Champion status official, Perez joined the rest of the group backstage in their locker room, and she was wearing her Title proudly around her waist. That’s when Rodriguez came into the room and saw the Title, prompting her to raise concern that they were replacing Liv so quickly.

Balor looked to calm her unease, saying they weren’t replacing her but were instead just trying to keep the Title with Rodriguez until Liv returned. Then Balor went one step further, saying they should take a vote on Perez officially becoming a member of Judgement Day. Balor said everyone knew where he stood and it was a yes, and then after a moment of hesitation, McDonagh voted yes so that the group could stay on top of WWE.

Then it was Mysterio’s turn, and he paused for a minute and then said he needed to talk to Liv, but Balor told him to make his own decision. Mysterio then gave a cautious yes, and that left it to Rodriguez, who also hesitated at first but then agreed, telling Perez she needs to live up to her part of the deal. Now Perez is officially part of the Judgement Day, and combined with her new role as Tag Team Champ, you just know this is all going to go down terribly with Morgan when she comes back.

What do you think of Perez becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champion and joining Judgement Day?