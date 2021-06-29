Andrade El Idolo on Reuniting With Zelina Vega in AEW

✖

Now that Andrade El Idolo is a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, fans have openly speculated on whether or not his former manager Zelina Vega will soon be joining him in the young promotion. Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, was released by the WWE back in November and has not appeared in any company since. There were reports she might be headed back to WWE a couple of months ago, but nothing has materialized since then.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade was asked how he felt about working alongside Vega again. He responded (h/t Fightful), "I would love it if she was with me. I cannot speak about it that extendedly due to multiple stuff going on, but I would love it if she joined soon or in a close future."

Since arriving in AEW, Andrade has hired Vickie Guerrero to be his manager. But should AEW bring Vega in to replace her? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Andrade and Vega first started working together in 2017 in NXT, leading to El Idolo holding the NXT Championship before the pair jumped to the main roster together. Vega continued to manage Andrade up until mid-2020 before transitioning to a singles wrestler role.

Aleister Black, Vega's husband, was also released earlier this month. He recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast and talked about his reaction to Vega's release.

"Mind you, they let my wife go, under reasons that are questionable. Everything got sorted out, everything is fine, everything was okay. But they called me and they're like, 'We understand this is putting you in a tough spot,'" Black said. "I said, 'No, this is my career. Spoke about it with her, and this is business between you and her. Does Tom, her husband, have an opinion on it? Sure he does. Does Aleister Black the professional? Nope. He's ready to go to work. All I want to do is work, all I want to do is create, all I want to do is present.' "And you know, she agreed."

AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesday nights beginning this week.