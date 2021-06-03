Aleister Black Addresses Report of Zelina Vega's Possible WWE Return

✖

Aleister Black, fresh off receiving his shocking release from WWE on Wednesday, appeared on Zelina Vega's Twitch channel later in the day to speak with fans regarding the situation. Black spoke on a number of topics about the final years of his WWE run — how much Vince McMahon supported him, what the plans were for his new heel character, what reason he was given for the release, etc. The former NXT Champion also briefly touched on a report from a few weeks back, in which Fightful Select stated Vega had been spotted at the WWE Performance Center months after being fired by the company.

Black didn't outright deny that Vega was back at the PC, though he did seem to take issue with the report by saying (h/t Fightful), "There is the thing of 'validating your stories' as opposed to blatantly putting out stuff that harms people. Take in the fact that a couple of weeks ago, with my wife, that harmed her so much. Nothing but hate comments. All because someone was like, 'sign up to my Patreon, I have news.' There was literally no news. There was nothing."

There have been no further reports about Vega popping up at the PC since that initial report dropped. Stay tuned for further updates.

Back in September Black spoke with ComicBook about the heel persona he was slowly starting to debut on TV. He explained, "I think it was long overdue. I just think that I had a conversation with the Undertaker a while ago, where he said that eventually, you're going to run into moments where fans need a more humane side, so they can latch onto a little bit more, so that you open yourself up a little bit more for a human emotion that people can latch onto and have a little bit more of an understanding," Black said. "Even if that understanding is not necessarily a positive reason, there needs to be a moment where people can go like, 'I understand him.' I think that we drifted away from the character too far at one point, that people were confused as to what it is that Aleister Black was and what he was all about, so the character change needed to come. And this was also something that I addressed with them and it was agreed upon, hence the character change.

"We're still in the stages of producing it a little bit because it didn't go the way that it was supposed to go, but we got a lot of it out, but not everything and so we're still steering that ship at the moment," he added. "I was really excited for it and I hope that with the coming weeks we can create something that has a lot more relatable content to it."