This week's edition of AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, saw Dr. Britt Baker successfully retain her AEW Women's World Championship against former champ Nyla Rose. Unfortunately Baker didn't leave the match unscathed, as she confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday. Baker posed for a photo alongside former UFC fighter Paige VanZant with her hand in a cast and wrote, "With @paigevanzant...And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either."

The fact that Baker won't miss any time is good news for both her and the fans. She suffered a leg injury in May 2020 that kept her on the shelf throughout that summer, right as she was making great strides in the division following a heel turn. She defeated Hikaru Shida for the women's title back at Double or Nothing and now stands atop the AEW Women's Division as one of the most popular wrestlers in the company.

Baker explained why she chose to sign with AEW during an interview with ComicBook back in 2019, saying, "One of the major selling points personally for me was that Kenny Omega was going to have heavy involvement and that there would be a lot of use of the Japanese women. That right away, that sparked my interest immediately because wrestling in Japanese culture is — it's another world, but it's top-of-the-line wrestling. It's the borderline gold standard of wrestling. So to have the opportunities to have matches with some of these Joshis is something that you might never have in another wrestling division.

"And as far as Kenny, I don't think it can get much better than Kenny," she added. "He's simply a genius. He's one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world. So to be able to work with him and under him is something that right way I was sold on that. Not to mention just The Young Bucks, Cody, Brandy, Kenny, in general, they've been absolutely phenomenal on just staying on the cusp of greatness with everything that they've been doing. So something new, something fresh is exactly what I was looking for because life can get very boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know."