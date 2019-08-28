Britt Baker Explains Why She Chose to Sign With AEW

In AEW’s first eight months as a company, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has stood out as one of the top stars in the budding promotion’s women’s division. She first broke out onto the wrestling scene back in 2015 and by early 2019 she had built up a following thanks to her matches in WWE, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Shimmer, Bar Wrestling and RISE Wrestling (just to name a few). Once All Elite Wrestling officially launched as a promotion at the start of the year, Baker was announced as one of the first wrestlers to sign, and she’s shown off her impressive in-ring work in matches at Double or Nothing and Fight For the Fallen.

In an interview with ComicBook.com on Tuesday, Baker said part of the reason she signed exclusively with AEW over any other promotion was Kenny Omega’s involvement in the division and the inclusion of Japanese women wrestlers (also known as Joshi wrestlers).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the major selling points personally for me was that Kenny Omega was going to have heavy involvement and that there would be a lot of use of the Japanese women,” Baker said. “That right away, that sparked my interest immediately because wrestling in Japanese culture is — it’s another world, but it’s top-of-the-line wrestling. It’s the borderline gold standard of wrestling. So to have the opportunities to have matches with some of these Joshis is something that you might never have in another wrestling division.

“And as far as Kenny, I don’t think it can get much better than Kenny,” she added. “He’s simply a genius. He’s one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world. So to be able to work with him and under him is something that right way I was sold on that. Not to mention just The Young Bucks, Cody, Brandy, Kenny, in general, they’ve been absolutely phenomenal on just staying on the cusp of greatness with everything that they’ve been doing. So something new, something fresh is exactly what I was looking for because life can get very boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know.”

Baker said since she joined the company, women from all corner of the industry have been reaching out to her trying to learn more about life in the promotion.

“A lot of women are not only very intrigued by AEW, but they can’t help but be jealous because this is new,” she said. “This is something that us being a part of is making history. We’re writing the history books right now, so to be a part of it, it’s such an incredible opportunity that I feel like anybody would, can’t help but think, ‘Hey man, that’s pretty cool. I wish maybe I could be a part of that too.’ But at the same time right now, wrestling’s for everybody, it’s such a great time because there’s all these opportunities. More and more opportunities are gonna continue to be created. So AEW is the best thing that could have happened for us no matter what promotion or company you work for.”

Baker will compete in the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale on Saturday night at the All Out pay-per-view. If she wins, she’ll be added to a match for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship on Oct. 2 during AEW’s premiere episode of television on TNT.