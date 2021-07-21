Watch: AEW Crosses Over With Cobra Kai in Britt Baker's Latest Promo

✖

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker and Cobra Kai's Martin Kove gave fans a crossover they never knew they needed this week. Baker is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship on tonight's AEW Dynamite (Fyter Fest, Night Two) against Nyla Rose, and to hype herself up for the match she returned to her old "sensei" in Kove, best known for his role as the villainous John Kreese in the Karate Kid franchise.

"And there is no way I'm losing this thing. Because not only I am the best I walk with the best and I talk with the best," Baker said, and Kove walked in from behind her smoking a cigar.

"I can validate that," he said. "Because she was a student before we opened up Cobra Kai. And I know that she knows that mercy is for the weak. Here and on the streets, somebody confronts her they are the enemy. And the enemy doesn't deserve mercy. So make sure you come in and see the show, because it's going to be a no mercy show."

Baker won the AEW women's title back at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While AEW's roster has been criticized in the promotion's early years, Baker now finds herself at the center of it as one of the company's biggest stars. Back in March she was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions Podcast, where she talked about her goal of eventually working in the same company as her boyfriend (and NXT star) Adam Cole.

"We don't have totally different lives [because] we work on two different companies. It's a lot of calls and a lot of FaceTimes," Baker said. "It's no secret that he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back. His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny [Omega]. He's got tons of friends there.

"I know this is going to create a little bit of controversy, but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think it would make things a little bit easier," she added. "With that being said, I'm probably never leaving AEW because that's my home. I'd say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Being apart it sucks, but it makes it that much more special to get to see each other again when you get a week to hang out instead of two days."