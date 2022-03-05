AEW: Tony Khan Won’t Be Replacing Cody Rhodes’ EVP Position

There’s been a lot of buzz around Cody Rhodes’ next destination after the former All Elite Wrestling EVP decided to not re-sign with AEW, especially with all the talk of Rhodes heading to WWE. That is still unknown at this point, and some have theorized that Rhodes hasn’t really left AEW but will take some spot in Tony Khan’s newly purchased Ring of Honor. That last one seems to be more wishful thinking than anything, as Rhodes does seem to have really left the company, and in a recent interview with the In The Kliq podcast, Khan revealed he won’t be filling the previous EVP position that Rhodes once held.

“They were both big parts of the company from our launch,” Khan said. “I give them so much credit for being a big part of our success, both of them. I’m not planning to replace the Executive Vice President role. I take on a lot of responsibility myself and we have some great people in that position right now, other Vice Presidents, and I work with a great team.”

Brandi Rhodes, who was the Chief Brand Officer, also departed with Cody, though in her case, Khan said he will probably bring someone in to take over.

“For that position, we’ll have to look, and also for the [Chief] Brand Officer position, you know, Brandi has been awesome for us. So that one I will likely fill, but right now we’re just moving forward. I think the company’s stronger than it’s ever been today. So right now, everybody’s on the road to Revolution,” Khan said.

As of now, current reports have been swaying a bit regarding Cody and Brandi’s move to WWE, which at one point seemed like a sure thing. We’ll have to wait and see how it turns out, but up next for AEW is AEW Revolution, and you can find the updated card below.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs vs Orange Cassidy vs Ricky Starks vs Christian Cage.

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (C) vs Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (C) vs Thunder Rosa

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Tay Conti

Tornado Trios Match: AHFO (Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Isiah Kassidy) vs Sting, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin

AEW Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (C) vs reDRagon vs TBD

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW Revolution takes place on March 6th at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.

H/T Fightful