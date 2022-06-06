Cody Rhodes Beats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell With a Torn Pec

✖

Cody Rhodes managed to fight through a torn pectoral in order to beat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at Sunday night's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It was announced on Saturday night that Rhodes was dealing with an injury, later confirmed to be having his right pectoral torn clean off the bone. Rhodes unveiled the extent of his injury as he took of his ring jacket, showing that his chest and the underside of his arm were both dark purple.

Despite all of that, Rhodes still worked through the pain against "The Visionary." The two pelted each other with all sorts of weapons, eventually ending with Rhodes nailing back-to-back Cross Rhodes before smacking Rollins across the face with a sledgehammer for the win.

Check out the full results from Sunday's Hell in a Cell event below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 2 with the Money in the Bank event in Las Vegas:

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Live Morgan

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

United States Championship: Theory def. Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

It's unclear how long the injury will keep Rhodes out of action. Since returning at WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" has won three straight pay-per-view bouts and made it clear his only goal is winning the WWE Championship.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven't had any interactions yet," Rhodes told Sports Illustrated last month. "We haven't crossed paths in the ring. I've seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn't the easiest path I've chosen. But I know I can do this.

"I think I'm the best wrestler in the world," he continued. "And I think it's by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don't mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I'm not in charge. I'm here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That's the ultimate clarity for me. I'm on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the 'American Nightmare' and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That's the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I'm putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all."