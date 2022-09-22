Saraya's (Paige) Shocking AEW Debut At Grand Slam Has Fans Hyped

AEW packed tonight's Dynamite Grand Slam event with five Championship matches, and one of the biggest of the night was the match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship between Champion Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb. The match lived up to lofty expectations and resulted in Storm retaining her Title, but after the match things got hectic. Baker and Jamie Hayter would attack Storm and Athena but were then interrupted by the newest surprise AEW signing Saraya (formerly WWE's Paige), and fans were over the moon with hype after she made her debut. You can see some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

Saraya's contract with WWE came to an end earlier this year, and though there had recently been rumors that she could return to WWE thanks to the new regime under Triple H, there were also reports that she had previously had discussions with AEW, though it wasn't known if those had actually resulted in any agreements or deals.

Turns out they very much did, and now Tony Khan has revealed that Saraya is officially All Elite. You can check out the reactions coming in starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of Saraya's surprise AEW debut in the comments!