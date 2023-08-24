AEW Dynamite: Decorated Tag Team Returns From Injury, Wrestler Written Off All In Show

AEW’s All In pay-per-view saw two big changes early into this week’s AEW Dynamite. After an excellent matchup between Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley, the Blackpool Combat Club hit the ring with crowbars and looked to take Fenix out of the equation ahead of the 12-man Stadium Stampede match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, only to be stopped by Ortiz and a returning Santana, who had been out of action since last year’s Blood & Guts event. The two immediately turned heel and attacked Kingston and Penta, leaving Fenix helpless in the ring as Claudio Castagnoli whacked him with a crowbar.

Santana & Ortiz (seemingly reunited despite numerous reports of a behind-the-scenes rift between the two) then left the ring with The BCC as Fenix had to be stretchered out. Fightful Select previously reported that Fenix would have to miss All In, so this appears to be the company’s way of removing him from the bout. With the inclusion of Santana & Fenix, Stadium Stampede has now become a 10-man tag match.

Tony Khan Confirms Changes to All In Card Are Coming

AEW President Tony Khan noted during a media conference call on Tuesday that a few changes would need to be made to the All In card ahead of the show on Sunday. He didn’t specify what they might be, but the odds of those announcements coming tonight on Dynamite are fairly high.

“There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world,” Khan said regarding the changes. “Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they’re not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I’m very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you’re gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it’s in the scrum after the pay-per-view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it’s not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that’s part of pro wrestling.”

