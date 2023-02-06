Second Generation AEW Star's Contract Expires Soon

For the first time in its short history, AEW is seeing the other side of free agency. Upon the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Tony Khan's promotion was just about a one-way street, with dozens of free agents flocking to the upstart company and inking three-year deals. When 2022 rolled around, a number of those initial contracts expired, leaving AEW with the option to either re-negotiate or let their talent walk. Stars like Joey Janela and Marko Stunt experienced the latter, while co-founder Cody Rhodes opted to turn down Khan's offers in favor of returning to WWE.

Rhodes remains the only real AEW-to-WWE defection, but more could be on their way soon. Speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsPremium, AEW coach Arn Anderson revealed that his son's AEW contract expires in May.

"Brock's got about... I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that," Arn said.

While he didn't speak for Brock, Arn emphasized that he is personally happy in AEW.

"I'm having a great time. I'm enjoying working for the company and I'm going to certainly get that last year now," Arn continued. "What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don't know."

Brock Anderson has been an active member of the AEW roster since Summer 2021. Representing The Nightmare Family, Brock tagged with then-stablemates Cody Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes on a number of occasions. Since Rhodes left for WWE, The Nightmare Family has been quietly dispersed, leaving the Andersons without a clear role on television.

Regardless of what the deep future holds, Arn emphasized his appreciation for having his next year guaranteed.

"I look at things and always have going all the way back to WCW when contracts came out," Arn added. "When you get a guaranteed contract, your wife has the luxury of planning your life because they do it anyway. To know much time and it's not something that's not going to change and all that, you can map your life out. That gives me another year and a half almost to help Brock every which way I can."