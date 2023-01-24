Current AEW Champion's Contract Reportedly Weeks From Expiring

Brian Cage's contract with AEW is set to expire in "a matter of weeks," according to a new report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. The reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion originally signed with AEW back in 2020, and while it looked like he was going to be released last year after being consistently absent from TV, the company wound up picking up the option for an additional year on his deal. After being off TV for nearly half a year following his feud with Ricky Starks, Cage returned at ROH's Supercard of Honor event in April 2022 and quickly formed a faction with The Gates of Agony (now known as The Embassy).

He gradually became a consistent figure on AEW TV in the back half of 2022, often getting involved in ROH programs, challenging Wardlow for the TNT Championship and coming up short in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament by once again losing to Starks. He'll be on Dynamite this week to take on Bryan Danielson and has been personally paid by MJF to break Danielson's arm and soften him up for their hour-long match at AEW Revolution next month.

The report notes Cage has been receiving praise for his latest run of TV matches, but WWE has also put out feelers on possibly bringing him in. All of this could change if a new deal gets signed, but there's no indication of that as of yet. Stay tuned for more updates!

Last week, #AEW World Champ @The_MJF struck a deal with @briancagegmsi to make sure @bryandanielson leaves #AEWDynamite in Lexington with nothing less than a broken arm. How does #TheMachine plan on slaying the #AmericanDragon?

Find out THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork!

This story is developing...