WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins’ opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins’ opponent but also as WWE’s newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody’s return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.

Fans loved the entrance and reveal even with all the news lately that he had signed with WWE already. That didn’t take away from the reveal at all, and fans were quickly chanting Cody in the arena. That same enthusiasm carried over to social media, with fans posting videos and GIFs of their reactions as well as clips from his return. You can find the reactions starting on the next slide and you can find the current WrestleMania 38 card below with updated results below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def Becky Lynch

The Miz and Logan Paul def Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre def Happy Corbin

Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) def Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stone Cold Steve Austin appears on The KO Show with Kevin Owens

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (C) vs The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of the lineup so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Dreams to Nightmares

From dreams to nightmares! Welcome back to the WWE @CodyRhodes! https://t.co/mXyZsm1p6V — Darnell (@Darnie_11) April 3, 2022

He’s Here!

https://twitter.com/DeathDaem0n3000/status/1510438617189007361?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Best For Business

https://twitter.com/djthawise/status/1510438616971022343?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Freaking Out

https://twitter.com/jamespredditt/status/1510438616719405058?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Welcome Home

https://twitter.com/hbtc23/status/1510438615352020994?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Some Moment

https://twitter.com/hamir0287/status/1510438615117348864?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Goosebumps

https://twitter.com/089968Raph__/status/1510438614798422020?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Royal Family

https://twitter.com/AjleeKelly/status/1510438613951074306?s=20&t=SqfR1nDVWEvc3p_Xt0ZXTQ

Excited