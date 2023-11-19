New AEW Champion Crowned at AEW Full Gear
"Timeless" Toni Storm won the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Full Gear.
A new Women's Champion was crowned at AEW Full Gear, with "Timeless" Toni Storm defeating the former champion Hikaru Shida. Toni Storm has undergone a character evolution lately, taking on her "Timeless" persona, which harkens back to old Hollywood black-and-white movies and blonde bombshells. Storm and Shida have been friends, allies, and even competitors, but now all of that is in the past as Storm has her eyes set on recapturing the AEW Women's World Championship.
"Timeless" Toni Storm made her way to the ring with Luther to face the champion Hikaru Shida. Storm did her best to muddy up the matchup, with Luther also getting in Shida's line of fire when she brought out a kendo stick. There were plenty of shenanigans to be found, however, with Storm securing the victory by cheating with a metal tray snuck in her wrestling tights. Storm even got greeted by Mariah May after her victory, receiving a bouquet of flowers.
Mariah May is giving the new #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm her flowers!
Hikaru Shida with a kendo stick to Luther on the outside!
AEW Full Gear 2023 Results
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) OR Adam Cole vs. Jay White
AEW World Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne
AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Young Bucks
AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm def. Hikaru Shida (c)
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. Jon Moxley
Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland def. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne
Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) def. The Gunns
Zero Hour – ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Jay Lethal
Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli def. Buddy Matthews