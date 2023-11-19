New AEW Champion Crowned at AEW Full Gear

A new Women's Champion was crowned at AEW Full Gear, with "Timeless" Toni Storm defeating the former champion Hikaru Shida. Toni Storm has undergone a character evolution lately, taking on her "Timeless" persona, which harkens back to old Hollywood black-and-white movies and blonde bombshells. Storm and Shida have been friends, allies, and even competitors, but now all of that is in the past as Storm has her eyes set on recapturing the AEW Women's World Championship.

"Timeless" Toni Storm made her way to the ring with Luther to face the champion Hikaru Shida. Storm did her best to muddy up the matchup, with Luther also getting in Shida's line of fire when she brought out a kendo stick. There were plenty of shenanigans to be found, however, with Storm securing the victory by cheating with a metal tray snuck in her wrestling tights. Storm even got greeted by Mariah May after her victory, receiving a bouquet of flowers.

AEW Full Gear 2023 Results