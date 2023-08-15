Will Rob Van Dam Wrestle Again in AEW?

Rob Van Dam wrestled on national TV for the first time in three years last week when he appeared on AEW Dynamite to challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. And despite being 52 with more than 30 years of wrestling under his belt, Van Dam still managed to impress fans with his athleticism. Prior to his match with Perry, there were reports online that AEW wanted to bring RVD in for one of their upcoming pay-per-views (All In on Aug. 27 in London, All Out on Sept. 3 in Chicago). Van Dam addressed that possibility on a new episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast.

"Well, was it talked about between me and Tony [Khan] about me coming back? Yeah. The details of that conversation? We'll have to wait and see," Van Dam said (h/t Inside The Ropes).

Rob Van Dam Describes His Experience With AEW

In contrast to more reports of backstage drama within AEW, Van Dam was incredibly positive about the backstage environment after making his surprise debut on Dynamite a week before his match with Perry.

"Nothing bad, you know. I'm just trying to think of what I could say about it that would make it different," Van Dam said on last week's episode of his podcast (h/t Fightful). "It's not the big stressful production of WWE, it's definitely not a small little indie show either. It's somewhere in between, but closer to WWE. But when I've done TV for international shows that my fans wouldn't know about, like in the UK or Australia, maybe I would [compare it to that] as far as like the free air, people are walking around genuinely happy to be there. I don't know how to describe it as being... I can't think of anything that was like, outstanding."

