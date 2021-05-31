AEW Double or Nothing: Penta El Zero Miedo Shows Off Joker Inspired Gear

✖

Penta El Zero Miedo showed off some cool new gear inspired by the famous DC Comics villain The Joker for AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view! Penta is one of the many competitors entered in the Casino Battle Royale with the hopes of victory, and is one of the many competitors who took the opportunity to celebrate the first pay-per-view event for the company with a full capacity crowd. Although Penta often has a cool look of his own, his newest look went the extra mile with a bit of a boost from the DC Comics villain.

This inspired gear works on multiple levels too because while this is a huge crowd for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, this Joker look is also a reference to the fact that the Casino Battle Royale mystery entrant is referred to as "The Joker" card out of all of the suit groupings. You can check out a cool look at Penta's Joker gear below as spotted by @SonnyTheJobber on Twitter:

Penta El Zero Miedo got a huge pop from the crowd! His gear is so cool 😳#AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/onHXZ6wvvJ — Sonny (@SonnyTheJobber) May 31, 2021

Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below:

(Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho

Hangman Page def. Brian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Lance Archer

Miro vs. Lance Archer Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Mystery Entrant

The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

What do you think of Penta's villainous new gear? Which comics inspired gear would you want to see Penta incorporate into his look next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!