AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Predictions & Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Double or Nothing event, and for the first time since the pandemic began Daily's Place will be at full capacity with fans in attendance. The show is headlined by three major championship matches — Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston — along with the Casino Battle Royale, Sting's first live-action match since his retirement in 2015 and a grudge match between Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo. But who walks out with the gold? Once again we've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show, as well as predict what AEW has planned for the summer. Check out the predictions below!

Is There Any Chance Kenny Omega Drops the AEW Title Here? (Photo: AEW) Connor: None. I still maintain this whole "Belt Collector" thing is leading to Hangman Page knocking Omega off his perch and winning the world championship, paying off a storyline that started way back at All Out 2019. Evan: I think that Kenny's hot streak is still too high for him to lose the AEW title now, even though PAC and Orange Cassidy would make for good champions at the moment. It's going to take something absolutely stellar to take Omega's belt at this point and I don't think these two have the "It" factor to do it. Nick Valdez: Nope! He's still got a couple of huge matches scheduled in the immediate future that he's going to need to look strong for. His title loss is fast approaching, but it needs just a little more time. Matt: Nah, the story is doing well and it doesn't seem time just yet to blow it all up, though like Nick said, it is nearing.

The Young Bucks or Hikaru Shida — Who Loses Their Gold on Sunday? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I'll say both. Fans have been clamoring for Baker to take the reins of the Women's Division for half a year now and the buddy cop duo of Moxley & Kingston has become one of the most enjoyable aspects of Dynamite each week. I doubt Kingston and Mox keep the titles for long (could easily see FTR getting them back at All Out), while Baker could easily have a year-long run just like what Shida has done. Evan: Pound for pound, I'd probably lean more toward the Young Bucks losing the belts over Shida. While the Bucks definitely have a good history within the company, I can see them losing to Moxley and Kingston here, creating a nice, ongoing rivalry. Nick: I would prefer Shida losing simply because it's not like they have her doing anything with the championship anyway. On top of this, you have the undeniable star quality of Britt Baker, who's at the top of her game right now. It'd be foolish not to capitalize. Matt: I really don't want Shida to lose the title, because she's been a great Women's Champion. On the other hand, it's undeniably time for Baker to hold the title and run with it, and taking the loss would just halt her momentum for no reason. If they can book Shida into a new feud with promise, then it's time for Baker to become Champion.

Will Anthony Ogogo KO Cody Rhodes? Connor: If it were any other weekend I'd say Cody does the honors for Ogogo. But he's bringing out the "American Dream" nickname and has centered the entire storyline around patriotism just in time for Memorial Day weekend. I'd love to be wrong, but Cody takes it. Evan: With Arn Anderson in his corner? I think Rhodes has this one in the bag, but I could definitely see some shenanigans taking place before the match is through. Nick: I would like to see it, yes. The build to this match has been really weird, so Rhodes has come out looking very punchable through his recent promos. It's kind of the only way it can end. Matt: The sense I get is that Rhodes will lose here, simply because it benefits Ogogo more in the long run and Rhodes can take the loss without any real consequences.

Who's Your Pick for the Casino Battle Royale Surprise Entrant (Photo: AEW) Connor: I'd love for it to be Andrade, but I think Paul Wight being confirmed for the commentary desk during that match gives away that he'll be the surprise. But if it is the man formerly known as Big Show, I'm guessing Christian Cage winds up winning the match. Evan: Paul Wight, the former Big Show, I'd bet. There are plenty of other competitors to make an argument for, but this Battle Royale seems like the perfect place for his return to the ring. Nick: No idea, but if I had my way, Andrade would be the mystery entrant here. He's not taking on Omega until TripleMania, and I'm not entirely sure whether or not his non-compete is still in effect, but Andrade would be a pretty neat surprise. Matt: I would say Andrade, but because I have no idea if Andrade can compete in AEW yet because of that contract, I'll say Big Show, because we knew he would be in the ring at some point.

It's AEW's First Show With a Capacity Crowd Since COVID Happened. Who Gets the Biggest Pop? (Photo: AEW) Connor: I'm going with Cody and Hangman. But if Mox and Eddie win that celebration will be the loudest of the night. Evan: Man that's a tough one. Darby and Sting maybe? I feel like a dual entrance by them would light some fires under the seats. Nick: Whoever the first match of the night is, if it's anything like WrestleMania 37. Even doubly so if it all opens with Hangman Page. Matt: I'm going to say Cody Rhodes, just because he'll be playing up the Dream legacy.

Will The Inner Circle Have to Break Up? (Photo: AEW) Connor: There's not a lot left for the Inner Circle left to do. Santana & Ortiz deserve better treatment in the tag team division, Sammy Guevara has proven he can shine as a young babyface and a cocky heel and Jericho has a Fozzy tour coming up and a very real elbow injury. Let this be the way they write him off and let the rest go their separate ways. Evan: I'm going to say yes. I think giving the Pinnacle such a big victory would hype them up as one of the biggest forces of the AEW today and seeing Jericho attempt to pick up the pieces would make for some amazing storytelling. Nick: Please, god. The Inner Circle was a great idea when AEW needed something to keep it going from week to week, but there is so much talent these days that lumping up two huge groups together seems like such a bad idea now. It's tired, and outshone tenfold by Pinnacle's work. Time to hit the old dusty trail. Matt: I'm not entirely confident in this pick, but I'll say no. I think the best thing for long-termlongterm storytelling would be to break them up, but AEW loves factions, and I don't think this is their swan song just yet.