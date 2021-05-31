AEW Double or Nothing: Fans Are Blown Away By How Loud the Capacity Crowd Is

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view kicked off with "The Buy-In" pre-show on Sunday night, and before the first match between Riho and Serena Deeb was underway fans watching at home were already blown away by how loud the crowd at Daily's Place was. Sunday's show marked the first time AEW has been able to run an event at full capacity, and the Jacksonville Amphitheater (which can seat more than 5,000 people) reportedly nearly sold out. You can see some of the videos of the crowd and reactions from fans watching at home in the list below!

What match are you most looking forward to tonight? Let us know down in the comments below and stay tuned for full coverage of everything that goes down at Double or Nothing!