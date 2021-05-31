AEW Double or Nothing: Fans Are Blown Away By How Loud the Capacity Crowd Is
AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view kicked off with "The Buy-In" pre-show on Sunday night, and before the first match between Riho and Serena Deeb was underway fans watching at home were already blown away by how loud the crowd at Daily's Place was. Sunday's show marked the first time AEW has been able to run an event at full capacity, and the Jacksonville Amphitheater (which can seat more than 5,000 people) reportedly nearly sold out. You can see some of the videos of the crowd and reactions from fans watching at home in the list below!
What match are you most looking forward to tonight? Let us know down in the comments below and stay tuned for full coverage of everything that goes down at Double or Nothing!
Welcome back to Jacksonville, @riho_gtmv!
Watch the #AEWDoN Buy In Now on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/O2MtVNa2Sb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021
Overwhelming
prevnext
I’m not going to lie. This is overwhelming in the absolute best way possible. #DoubleOrNothing #AEW pic.twitter.com/SJnWWcdktX— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 30, 2021
Deafening
prevnext
I'll definitely never take crowd reactions for granted again. It's defeaning in here #AEWDoubleOrNothing— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 31, 2021
Electric
prevnext
Electric!!! #aew crowd is on fire! pic.twitter.com/iahz5k3IVQ— Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) May 30, 2021
A Change in the Air
prevnext
damn having real crowd really change the atmosphere #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/0zKra3sAyi— EHheee (@3Hheee) May 30, 2021
You Can Already Tell
prevnext
This is going to a fun show. You can tell by all these pics and videos of the crowd. #DoubleorNothing— Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) May 30, 2021
Never
prevnext
The small joy of hearing a crowd react to a pro wrestling entrance is something I will never take for granted again. #DoubleOrNothing— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) May 30, 2021
Chef's Kiss
prevnext
I’m in Heaven right now, this full crowd is just... #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/txtw6Ab8L6— All Elite Wrestling Info (@aewinfo) May 30, 2021
Reunited And It Feels So Good!
prevnext
It feels so good seeing a full crowd!!!#AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing— Sonny (@SonnyTheJobber) May 30, 2021
Renee Loves It
prev
Love seeing fans back in the building!! @AEW #DoubleOrNothing— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 31, 2021