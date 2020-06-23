AEW Changes This Week's Dynamite Card After Sammy Guevara's Suspension

All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday that the company would be suspending Sammy Guevara without pay indefinitely after audio from a controversial 2016 interview resurfaced. For those who missed it, Guevara joked at the time that he wanted to "rape" Sasha Banks while working as an extra during an episode of Monday Night Raw. Both he and Banks released statements on Monday prior to AEW's announcement. However there was one piece of business the company still had to fix, given that Guevara was booked to wrestle on this Wednesday's Dynamite against Matt Hardy.

AEW opted to fix that problem by booking Hardy with another member of The Inner Circle, Santana.

As of this writing Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho has not commented on Guevara's suspension. However, Hardy has.

Good on @AEWrestling for the brisk action. Is there another Inner Circle ingrate that wants to get his ass kicked this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite? https://t.co/3kwZko1TfW — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 22, 2020

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past," Guevara wrote in his apology. "In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself."

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion," Banks wrote, signing the letter with her real name. "Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.