Dax Harwood and The Gunns Both Talk About Last Week's Shocking AEW Tag Title Win

Austin and Colten Gunn became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at the end of last week's AEW Dynamite, much to the shock and frustration of fans in attendance and those watching along at home. The two then appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to address their victory and the backlash that quickly followed.

"My one goal was just to win the tag team championships with my brother and I did that. Another thing is me and Austin have been broken away from my dad for four to six months, something like that. We've had maybe 10 TV matches together, maybe, and we're already champions," Colten said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "People are like, 'Oh, this is the peak.' This isn't even the beginning for me and Austin. I just want to reiterate that and let people not forget that, that we've only been doing this for like I said, like less than 10 TV matches, but that moment was awesome. I mean, we're champions and you can't take that away from us."

"I'm just so sick of not being handed or given our flowers. Colten has been in this business for two years. Every time we step out of that curtain, everybody on Twitter is always like, 'Oh, The Gunns are so boring. I can't get behind them. Oh my gosh, they're not even good at wrestling.' Then every time we go out there, I can't even hear Colten over the ass boy chants and the way we have them in the palm of our hand," Austin added. "So when that 1-2-3 and Bowens doesn't kick out, I look over the crowd and everybody's like, 'Oh my God, my favorite tag team. Not The Acclaimed. Oh no' That is the best moment. I can't even sleep. I still think about it. It's one of the best moments I've ever had in my wrestling career hearing the hush and the silence over the crowd followed by bullsh*t chants while me and Colten raising the titles high on the stage, just embracing the bullsh*t chants, just soaking that in."

FTR's Dax Harwood on The Gunns Winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Even though FTR had a banner 2022, they wound up going on a five-match losing streak before announcing they were taking a hiatus from wrestling to consider their futures as their AEW contracts expire this coming April. That included a shocking loss against The Gunns at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, though many fans assume the two will return to dethrone Austin and Colten of the titles. Dax Harwoo gave his thoughts on the two becoming champions on his FTR podcast.

"(I'm) trying to be diplomatic here," Harwood said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "They are a couple of guys who I will say study the craft and try to be better. They also are a couple of guys who made it to the top because of their dad, who their father is."

"All they know is AEW and all they know is national television wrestling, and with that they may not think it and they may not be doing it on purpose, but with that they think that everything should be catered to them, so personally we have different thoughts and ideologies," he added. "...They despise these guys and they get the 'Ass Boys' chants, and when they won the tag belts, the people were mad, and when you think about what wrestling is, you want people to be mad and you want them to feel a certain way, and they felt a certain way about that title change. Congrats to them and I look forward to seeing what the Ass Boys and The Acclaimed do next."