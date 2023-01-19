Dax Harwood Throws Cold Water on the "FTR Back to WWE" Theories

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently on a hiatus from AEW programming and are currently on contracts set to expire in April. While the two members of FTR haven't confirmed yet what their next move will be, there's plenty of speculation that they might return to WWE now that Paul Levesque is booking the show. However, Vince McMahon made his sudden return to the company as its executive chairman earlier this year, and despite repeated insistence from WWE higher-ups, many fans are concerned that it's only a matter of time before he's back in control of WWE's booking again.

Harwood made it abundantly clear during the latest episode of his FTR Podcast that he's not particularly fond of McMahon. He discussed a particular interaction with Vince when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, only to be mocked by him after the fact backstage.

"[McMahon] says, 'Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you're the next Arn (Anderson) and Tully (Blanchard). Well, that's your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You're just great wrestlers. That's all.' And he walks off. And I'm like, this son of a b— thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn't. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we're the next Arn and Tully. That we're just a great tag team. We're just great wrestlers," Harwood said (h/t Cageside Seats).

"He just didn't like us. He wasn't enamored with us. I think it had a lot to do with this accent that I have...he didn't like us for some reason. And he made sure to tell us that that day. With our brand new belts in our hands, on a high. We're the first-ever WWE triple crown tag team champions. WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, no one else had ever done it at the time, except for us. And we were so proud of that moment. And he decided to take a s— on us at that moment," he continued. "That's the kind of thing as a human being I will never forget, how you try to make people feel. Because the fans were with us, so obviously we didn't hurt your business. We went out there, put our life on the line, for you, for your company, and coming back to the back with as much endorphins running through our body, and you decide to say that to us. That's one of the things I can't ever forget. And we talk about what I'm gonna do in the future, and now that I think about that, and with him back at the helm, ugh, makes things a little questionable for me."