New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair from cheating late in the bout when the referee was knocked out. Colten Gunn responded by hitting the title belt across his father's head, and minutes later he'd use the same belt to whack Anthony Bowens just before Austin rolled him up for the win.

The result sees Bowens and Max Caster's title reign concluding at 140 days with six successful defenses. This is the first time either of the Gunns have held a championship since joining the promotion.

