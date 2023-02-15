FTR's Dax Harwood Shares More Unpleasant Vince McMahon Stories

FTR's Dax Harwood recalled a few more unpleasant Vince McMahon memories during the latest episode of his FTR Podcast. One of the most infamous moments of The Revival's run in WWE was when they were finally called up to Raw only to be involved in a comedy skit with The Usos where they were caught in the locker room shaving each other's back. Harwood looked back on the skit with utter confusion.

"When that was presented to us, obviously it's supposed to be embarrassing for us, and I'm thinking like, this is childish s—," Harwood said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's not even funny. What is supposed to be embarrassing about someone shaving my back? Is it supposed to be embarrassing because Vince thinks it's effeminate? Is that him subjecting a certain group of humanity as an embarrassment to humanity. I started thinking, 'What is the embarrassment', because I'm not embarrassed. Dan and I are probably the only two wrestlers in the world right now who have complete body hair everywhere. We're the ones who don't shave."

While Harwood had pleasant memories regarding the "Ucey Cream" skit and working with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre (Shane even thought the group had Four Horsemen potential), things weren't as positive when he brought up how Vince reacted to a particular match The Revival had with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

"It was a running joke between us [FTR and Good Brothers], because we had worked together so much throughout the year, that they didn't care who won, just whoever won before, the other team would win the next time," Harwood said (h/t Fightful). "We would always play the game of flip-flopping. 'It's your turn to win today.' Then, we had a match at Royal Rumble, maybe it was Raw, whatever. We come to the back and Vince (McMahon) is waiting for us, all four of us. We thought the match was good. it was like an eight-minute match. We came to the back and he said, 'Welp, that was absolutely the worst wrestling match I've ever seen in my entire life.' The worst wresting match he has ever seen. This man has been in the business for 50 years. This was the worst match he's ever seen in his entire life. Since the 70s, owning the company since 83. You can ask Anderson or Gallows, he said it's the worst he's ever seen. I kind of took it as a badge of pride. You've been through the (Hulk) Hogan era, (Steve) Austin era, Bret (Hart) era, you've seen every match possible. Top to bottom. You've seen Sivi Afi, dude. Sivi Afi, and we had the absolute worst match of all time. That's kind of an accomplishment. It was a lot of fun back then. I hope no one has reached that bar. I hope we're still the worst match he's ever seen. To be fair, I don't think he knows we were employed there for eight years."