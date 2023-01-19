Tony Khan Addresses FTR's AEW Status

FTR's Dax Harwood revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that the decorated tag team had been granted a few months off from TV and would decide their pro wrestling futures when in April — the same month when their current AEW contracts expire. Harwood has floated out the idea of the pair working exclusively on the independent scene for the rest of that year, though there's plenty of speculation that they're inclined to go back to WWE now that Paul Levesque is running WWE's booking (at least for now).

"By April, we will have an answer," Harwood said at the time. "I have to take my health, my family, my creativity, and I have to take my personal life all in consideration about what we're going to do next. I know what I want to do, but whatever we do, I just want to be respected. I feel we have done something so special in 2022 and most of that is in part to the fans. We deserve to continue to build on our legacy for ourselves, but also we owe it to the fans to build on that legacy because they made us this past year. I'm not sure exactly how long we'll be away. It may be all the way until the end of our contract. Our contract is up in April."

Khan appeared on In the Kliq this week and addressed the FTR situation. Prior to the hiatus, the pair lost five consecutive tag team matches and dropped the ROH, IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Championships.

"Well, I do hope to see FTR back," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "They need some time to recover from what was one of the most intense years of wrestling any team has ever done. The schedule they went through, all of the different places they worked — they worked all over and won championships all over the world.

"This is a team that competed in AEW, but also competed at the top of Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling," he added. "They were defending championships all over the world. The U.S., in London, Japan, and in Mexico as the AAA Lucha Libre champions, they really were globetrotters. In addition to being hard-hitting wrestling matches, they went through all kinds of stuff, including this barbaric dog collar match at Ring of Honor Final Battle against The Briscoe Brothers. That was, to me, one of the most savage, barbaric wrestling matches I've ever seen, and that was for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship. That was following a lot of other crazy matches for FTR. So, I think, for those guys, we want to see them back in AEW and want to see them heal up and come back at 100%. We're really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they're a great team, and we'd love to have them back."