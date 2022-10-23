Jon Moxley Will Defend His AEW World Championship Again on This Week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's latest AEW World Championship defense ended unceremoniously on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as the referee called for the bell once Hangman Page went down with a concussion after taking a King Kong Lariat from the champ and landing right on his head. Moxley then cut a promo before getting confronted by MJF, who declared he won't cash in his world championship match until the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 19. That match has now been officially advertised for the show.

But in the meantime, Moxley will defend his title again on this week's Dynamite in Daily's Place against Penta El Zero Miedo, one of the current AEW World Trios Champions. Moxley cut a promo that dropped on Saturday night, saying that he demanded Tony Khan put him in another title match so he can pick up where he left off. He claimed he wanted to face a wrestler with "zero fear," which immediately caught Penta's attention.

The @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley is in no mood for celebration after his win via ref stoppage last week at Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite



Mox came to @dailysplace looking for a fearless opponent brave enough to risk their career by challenging the champ this week, and he found one pic.twitter.com/DvElSWAenM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

Can Penta El Zero Miedo Beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship?

Moxley and Penta have only shared the ring once in their respective careers, but it wasn't in AEW. The Northeast Wrestling promotion (NEW) held a pay-per-view back on Aug. 16, 2019, dubbed Prison Break, which featured a match between the two. Moxley won after 23 minutes and 40 seconds. While much of his success has come from teaming with his brother Rey Fenix, Penta has an impressive resume as a singles star as well — having won the Impact World Championship and the Lucha Underground World Championship (twice).

As one half of The Lucha Bros, Penta won the AEW World Tag Team Championships last year alongside Fenix by beating The Young Bucks inside a Steel Cage at the All Out pay-per-view. The two, along with "The Bastard" Pac, won the vacated trios titles on the Sept. 7 episode of Dynamite. This will be his first time in a singles championship match since joining the promotion in 2019.

AEW Dynamite Oct. 26 Card