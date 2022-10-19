Hangman Adam Page Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Concussion During AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW World Championship match between Champion Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, there was a scary moment for Page and fans after the match had to be stopped so that medical personnel could put him on a stretcher to get him out of the ring. AEW talent and fans have been wishing him well in the meantime, and now AEW has released an official update on Page's status. In their statement, AEW says he has been diagnosed with a concussion, and while he was discharged, he will still be in AEW's concussion protocol. We wish Page all the best and hope for a speedy recovery, and you can find AEW's statement below.

AEW's statement reads "Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere."

Hopefully, we'll know more about what happened down the line, but in the meantime, we wish Page a speedy recovery.