AEW Dynamite: MJF's New Faction Gets Its Name

Maxwell Jacob Friedman closed out AEW Dynamite last week on a shocking note, revealing that he had quietly been assembling a faction of his own to bring down Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow and Tully Blanchard then arrived and beat the tar out of the group, culminating in Wardlow powerbombing "Le Champion" off the entrance ramp through a table.

The six men arrived at Dynamite this week, giving Blanchard the opportunity to hype up the faction before Friedman had the chance to gloat about his master plan. Blanchard mentioned that he had reached "the pinnacle" of the business while in the Four Horsemen, leading to MJF confirming that the group's name is The Pinnacle.

"So when you've climbed the mountain, and there is no place, you're at the pinnacle of this sport!" - #TullyBlanchard. Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/MldfJTWzYH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021

This story is developing...