AEW: Watch Uncensored Video of MJF Cussing Out Tony Khan

Maxwell Jacob Friedman got his own Pipebomb moment on Wednesday night. Frustrations between MJF and AEW’s Tony Khan have been made very public over the last few weeks, all leading up to a promo from MJF early on in AEW Dynamite‘s debut in Los Angeles. Fans went wild for the promo, comparing it to CM Punk’s iconic Pipebomb from his WWE days, and it has been all anyone has been able to talk about on social media.

The promo culminated in MJF staring into the camera and screaming into the microphone, demanding Khan fire him from the company. He started calling Khan a “f***ing mark” and it was bleeped out by TBS, right before the mic was cut off entirely. Fortunately, an uncensored version of the promo’s ending made its way online and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WrestlingNewsCo/status/1532169055662383104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1532169055662383104|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://wrestlingnews.co/?p=305359

AEW hasn’t released any videos of the promo, deleting social media posts that contained early clips. While the full version can’t be found anywhere just yet, you can check out nearly two minutes of it here:

MJF has been open about being unhappy with his contract, which has been central to this conflict (which fans are still debating whether or not it’s a work). Wednesday night wasn’t the first time MJF has talked about those issues on television, and Khan recently addressed those MJF comments in a media call last week.

“I think wrestling thrives when real life meets on screen,” Khan explained. “The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on screen, which is one of the great things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business. There was no real, major free-agent market with the top stars crossing promotions, and debuting, and frankly the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage. In the 90s, we had TBS and TNT both in the wrestling game. And now with the launch of AEW, we’ve been able to bring that back.”

“I think taking what’s happening in real life, and potential movement and contract negotiations, it’s exciting stuff. And it’s added another element to what’s already a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow versus MJF, who has been very vocal, not only about his own contract but about his former bodyguard and how he feels about him, and how he’s tried to hold down his career,” he added.

What did you think of MJF’s promo on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments!