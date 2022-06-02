AEW Dynamite: MJF Unloads a Scathing Promo on Tony Khan and Demands to Be Fired From AEW

MJF took to the ring on this week’s AEW Dynamite to address everything that had been going on behind the scenes for the last few months, ultimately culminating in him demanding that Tony Khan fire him. He started off by talking about how he’s held under a microscope, how he wasn’t handed opportunities when AEW first launched and that he’s expected to hit grand slams every time he steps into the ring.

He then turned his ire to the fans, saying they were nothing but uneducated marks who change their opinion constantly — noting how they were calling him unprofessional over the weekend and that they kept saying he couldn’t wrestle in his early AEW days.

Max then called out Tony Khan, saying that he’s the second-biggest minute-to-minute draw in AEW but that Khan is too busy paying ex-WWE guys “who can’t lace my boots.” He then asked if Khan would treat him better if he were an ex-WWE guy. Friedman then stared directly into the camera and demanded Khan fire him before firing up a string of curse words. His microphone was silenced and the camera feed cut to black. Fans in the ring then started saying on Twitter that Punk came out to try and talk with Max, only for him to leave through the crowd.

“I think wrestling thrives when real life meets on screen. The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on screen, which is one of the great things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business. There was no real, major free-agent market with the top stars crossing promotions, and debuting, and frankly the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage. In the 90s, we had TBS and TNT both in the wrestling game. And now with the launch of AEW, we’ve been able to bring that back,” Khan said in a media conference call last week when asked why he let MJF’s contract issues make their way onto AEW programming.

“I think taking what’s happening in real life, and potential movement and contract negotiations, it’s exciting stuff. And it’s added another element to what’s already a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow versus MJF, who has been very vocal, not only about his own contract but about his former bodyguard and how he feels about him, and how he’s tried to hold down his career,” he added.