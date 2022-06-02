AEW Fans Are Comparing MJF’s Dynamite Promo to CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb

Maxwell Jacob Friedman grew up as a huge fan of CM Punk. On Wednesday night, he took his shot at recreating one of his childhood idol’s most iconic moments. It has been no secret that there have been issues between MJF and AEW, specifically Tony Khan. There is still plenty of debate to be had about just how much of the situation is a work, but there’s no denying that MJF took the opportunity to cut one of the best promos in the company’s history.
MJF took the mic on Wednesday night’s edition of and had the crowd in Los Angeles wrapped around his finger. He opened up about his issues behind-the-scenes at AEW and his frustration with how he’s treated. At one point, MJF screamed at the camera to Tony Khan, demanding that he be fired from the company.
The promo immediately set social media ablaze. Wrestling fans everywhere not only went crazy for the promo, but they compared it to CM Punk’s iconic “Pipebomb” speech from his time in WWE. Both were passionate speeches that blended reality and in-ring stories, highlighting some actually problems with the industry. Very rarely does a promo get the honor of being compared to the pipebomb, but that was the only thought on the minds of many fans on Wednesday night.
