AEW Fans Are Comparing MJF’s Dynamite Promo to CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb

Maxwell Jacob Friedman grew up as a huge fan of CM Punk. On Wednesday night, he took his shot at recreating one of his childhood idol’s most iconic moments. It has been no secret that there have been issues between MJF and AEW, specifically Tony Khan. There is still plenty of debate to be had about just how much of the situation is a work, but there’s no denying that MJF took the opportunity to cut one of the best promos in the company’s history.

MJF took the mic on Wednesday night’s edition of and had the crowd in Los Angeles wrapped around his finger. He opened up about his issues behind-the-scenes at AEW and his frustration with how he’s treated. At one point, MJF screamed at the camera to Tony Khan, demanding that he be fired from the company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promo immediately set social media ablaze. Wrestling fans everywhere not only went crazy for the promo, but they compared it to CM Punk’s iconic “Pipebomb” speech from his time in WWE. Both were passionate speeches that blended reality and in-ring stories, highlighting some actually problems with the industry. Very rarely does a promo get the honor of being compared to the pipebomb, but that was the only thought on the minds of many fans on Wednesday night.

You can check it out some of the reactions below!

His Own Pipebomb

Talked About for Years

That promo will be talked about for years like the CM Punk pipe bomb of 2011. That was something — The Revolution 2022 (@AewNo1) June 2, 2022

Money

This pipe bomb remake is money. — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) June 2, 2022

Nuke

MJF doesn’t drop pipe bombs.



He drops nukes.#AEWDynamite — Moonlight Graham 🌙✨ (@ReeceKelleyG) June 2, 2022

Promo of a Lifetime

MJF just cut the promo of a lifetime. The best ones tend to be the ones that do blend reality and fiction and few can pull it off better than him today. #AEWDynamite — Jason Solomon ⚡️ (@solomonster) June 2, 2022

All-Timer

That MJF promo gonna go down as one of the most memorable promos in wrestling history. #AEWDynamite — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 2, 2022

Going Off

“He keeps giving all the money to all the ex WWE guys, would you treat me better if I was an ex WWE guy”



MJF is going off holy shit. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xxBQXTXA5R — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 2, 2022

Bonkers

Good Lord MJF, that was bonkers…loved every second of it #AEW #AEWDynamite — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) June 2, 2022

Legend

That was one of the greatest in ring moments … ever.



That’s not an exaggeration. That’s not getting caught up in the moment.



What @The_MJF did in the ring just now is the stuff of legend. Soak it in and don’t take it for granted. #AEWDynamite — Rasslin’ (@rasslin) June 2, 2022

Drop It