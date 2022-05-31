AEW: Latest MJF Update Following Double or Nothing

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view came and went without much new information regarding MJF's future with the company. The commentary team didn't address the drama surrounding Friedman's no-show at a fan meet & greet the day prior or the plane ticket Friedman got his hands on that would've seen him leave Las Vegas a night before the pay-per-view (though Friedman did imitate an airplane and flipped off the crowd once he was got in the ring). He was then promptly squashed by Wardlow and carried out on a stretcher. Then when Tony Khan began his press conference following the event he was immediately asked about Max only to say he had no comment on the matter.

Since then a few updates have made their way online. Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that he briefly communicated with Friedman on Sunday, who told him he showed up to the pay-per-view at the last minute, then immediately left after his match and had a lot to think about regarding his future. He also mentioned he'd be going dark on social media. Sapp then noted MJF had a meeting with Tony Khan scheduled for this week, but wasn't able to confirm if this was real or a way for Max, Khan and AEW to turn this into a storyline. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then said the pair are scheduled to meet tomorrow.

The issues between MJF and AEW have centered around Max's current contract, something he has made public in interviews over the past few months. When Khan talked about why he allowed those contract negotiations to make their way onto AEW television, Max responded by tweeting, "F— this place."

"I think wrestling thrives when real life meets on screen. The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on screen, which is one of the great things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business. There was no real, major free-agent market with the top stars crossing promotions, and debuting, and frankly the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage. In the 90s, we had TBS and TNT both in the wrestling game. And now with the launch of AEW, we've been able to bring that back," Khan said. "I think taking what's happening in real life, and potential movement and contract negotiations, it's exciting stuff. And it's added another element to what's already a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow versus MJF, who has been very vocal, not only about his own contract but about his former bodyguard and how he feels about him, and how he's tried to hold down his career."