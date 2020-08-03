TNT Announces AEW Dynamite Schedule Changes Due to NBA Schdule

TNT's parent company WarnerMedia put out a press release on Monday confirming that AEW Dynamite's schedule will be changing in the coming weeks to accommodate for the revitalized NBA season. The release states that the Aug. 19 episode of Dynamite is being moved to Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6:00 P.M. ET, while the Aug. 26 and Sept. 16 episodes will both be bumped one day later to Aug. 27 and Sept. 17. It's worth noting that the first moved episode will now run head-to-head with the NXT TakeOver: XXX pay-per-view on the WWE Network.

AEW has yet to release an official response regarding the network's announcement. The promotion has been running weekly shows on TNT since Oct. 2, 2019.

This story is developing...

