Tony Khan Drops a Pretty Big Hint About The Elite's Plans for AEW Full Gear

The Elite have been dropping vignettes on AEW Dynamite over the past few weeks, hyping up their return to television after being involved in the "Brawl Out" in September and getting suspended and stripped of the AEW World Trios Championships. The vignettes have repeatedly mentioned how the three were the first to hold the titles in the company's history, only for that to be wiped away days later as Death Triangle won the vacated titles. In a new interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan heavily indicated that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return tonight on Dynamite to challenge PAC and The Lucha Bros. at the pay-per-view on Friday.

"It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos," Khan said before hyping up Death Triangle's title defense against Top Flight and AR Fox on Dynamite. "Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it'll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday."

AEW Full Gear 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match)

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

MJF on AEW's Recent Chaos

Saturday's show will be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and MJF and the latter repeatedly claimed this week that he'll provide the right kind of leadership to break AEW out of the chaotic funk it has been dealing with for the past few months.

"There's been a shadow casted over AEW by a bunch of f—ing bulls—. We are closer than ever to stepping out of the darkness and into the light. We have the roster. We have the platform. Now all we need is stability, change, and leadership. We need the Devil. I'm ready," Friedman tweeted on Wednesday. Both he and Moxley have designated promo segments advertised for tonight's Dynamite.