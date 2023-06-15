Adam Cole's AEW World Championship Eliminator Match With MJF Ends In a Draw

Adam Cole was inches away from handing MJF his first defeat in over a year, only for the AEW World Champion to be saved by the bell. This week's AEW Dynamite opened with a world title eliminator match in which Cole was able to outsmart Friedman's cheating attempts at every turn and nail him with his The Boom finisher twice. However, just before the referee's hand could complete the three count, the bell rang indicating the 30-minute time limit had expired. Cole then demanded five more minutes and in a scene reminiscent of Cole's heelish days as ROH World Champion, Friedman walked away.

While the result all but guarantees a rematch, it's unclear if the two will clash at Forbidden Door later this month in Toronto. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...